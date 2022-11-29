Jio Cloud Gaming Launched In India: How to Sign Up For JioGamesCloud?

Reliance Jio has launched JioGamesCloud, a cloud gaming service. The remotely-hosted gaming service is currently being tested on select Jio hardware and several Jio subscribers have started getting updates. The leading telecom service provider is roping in multiple hardware and software platforms, and may even offer NVIDIA GeForce Now service to Indian gamers. Let's look at the available information, specifications, and features of the JioGamesCloud services.

JioGamesCloud With 50+ Games Now Live

Reliance Jio has launched a beta version of its cloud gaming platform in India, called JioGamesCloud. As the service is in a beta testing phase, gamers will have to express their desire to test the services. Interested subscribers will have to fill out an application to be part of the platform but get instant access.

The JioGamesCloud service is now available on Android devices via the JioGames app. Gamers can access the service on a PC or Mac via the platform's official website. Reliance Jio also offers a Jio Set-Top box for cable TV services. Even this seemingly simple box could soon support JioGamesCloud cloud gaming service. However, Jio hasn't provided any information on gaming via its set-top box.

Even though the JioGamesCloud service is in a beta testing phase, it offers gamers 50+ games to play and test. It is pretty likely that JioGamesCloud service could soon include hundreds of games from the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming platform.

How To Apply For Jio Cloud Gaming Beta (JioGamesCloud)

Reliance Jio is not restricting the JioGamesCloud service to its subscribers. The cloud gaming platform is currently free for all gamers regardless of the network providers they use. This means users do not need to be Jio subscribers to try out the service.

Signing up for the JioGamesCloud service is quite easy. Indian gamers can head over to the official website of JioGamesCloud. Tap on Get Started in the upper right corner, and choose a device from the list which currently mentions Smartphone, Desktop, and Set-top Box. Select a game from the list and tap Play Now.

The JioGamesCloud platform asks new users to sign up for the Beta program by typing in their mobile number and confirming the same via an OTP. Jio recommends a minimum of 20mbps stable internet connection to use JioGamesCloud.

Incidentally, Reliance Jio announced a Jio Cloud Gaming platform some time back. Jio had previously tried to get Microsoft on board for the latter's Xbox Cloud Gaming platform. However, the deal may not have materialized. The telecom company is now reportedly trying to get NVIDIA GeForce Now onboard the JioGamesCloud platform.

