Jio Games Watch Will Let You Earn Money While Gaming

Jio has announced an in-house streaming platform -- Jio Games Watch, which allows users to watch and live stream gaming via smartphone, tablet, smart TV, and on the Jio set-top-box.

Jio Games Watch app is now available on Android and iOS devices for free. The app will allow gamers, publishers, and developers to stream gaming even on devices with low latency, delivering a smooth game streaming experience.

Just like YouTube, users can subscribe to their favorite content creators. Just like the other streaming services, the Jio Games Watch is available for free. To further empower game streamers, the app also has features like tutorials and resources to help improve their gaming skills.

How To Setup Jio Games Watch?

Users can download the Jio Games: Play, Win, Stream app on an Android or iOS device via the app store. Users can sign up for the Jio Games Watch service using the Jio number. By clicking on the watch now tab, one can explore the various live streaming of games directly from the Jio Games Watch app and can even subscribe to some of those services.

Not just for watching live streams, the Jio Games app can also be used to play your favorite games, and it also offers additional data like a leaderboard, and users can also chat with friends within the app.

The app already has over 10 million downloads, hence, it does have plenty of gamers and streamers, which should give plenty of content to watch. Do note that, as of now, users can either stream at 720p or 1080p resolution (max), and to stream at 1080p resolution, one should have a good internet connection.

The Jio Games app is light in weight and it has plenty of other features, which should keep the users busy. Again, the app is available for free, and anyone with a Jio SIM card will be able to access the service for free.

