Krafton Creates BGMI Player Support Channel; Is BGMI Coming Back to India?

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is expected to make a comeback in the country by the end of this year. In a recent fold of events, Krafton, the publisher of the game was found to have created a BGMI player support channel on YouTube and uploaded some tutorial videos on its official website. These videos have also been added in-game.

The YouTube channel 'Krafton Player Support' was created last month but it does not contain any public content. The tutorial videos in-game and on the website are unlisted. This means that they cannot be accessed directly via YouTube. Currently, four tutorial videos are showcased in the game's event section.

Krafton's Move Hints at BGMI Unban?

Recently, several users have come across the in-game events section that included a user guide. It contains the same tutorial videos that were updated on the official website of the game. When users went through the user guide in this section, they are redirected to the Player Support channel on YouTube with the unlisted videos.

These four videos include a guide for adding, deleting, and blocking friends, a guide for deleting the account, a guide for unlinking the account, and one for user reporting. As of now, it is unclear if these videos have been updated on the site and in-game. However, this move from Krafton has created a stir amidst BGMI fans as they have started anticipating the return of the game to India.

When to Expect BGMI to Return to India?

Back in July this year, the Indian Government issued orders to remove BGMI from Google Play Store and App Store. Despite the removal of the game, it was available for those who had already downloaded it and were still able to play it. Following this move, the RTI confirmed that the game was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as per the requests made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Reportedly, Krafton is shifting its services to bring back the game to the users in the country. It remains to be seen whether this game will make a comeback to India and how long it might take. Given that Krafton is making attempts to bring back the game to India, there is no word on when exactly it will be available again for download.