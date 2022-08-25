Krafton Launching Moonbreaker Game For PC After BGMI Ban; Will Indians Get To Play It?

By

Advertisement

Krafton hasn't been sitting still after the BGMI ban in India. The game developer has unveiled a new game called Moonbreaker. The new game was unveiled at the Gamescom Opening Night. Krafton has only given us a glimpse of what the new game could offer, hinting at role-playing and sci-fi themes.

New Game Moonbreaker Unveiled

From the looks of it, Moonbreaker could be very different from PUBG and BGMI. The new game is developed by Unknown Worlds Studio, which is the same firm behind the survival game Subnautica. Moonbreaker is going to be RPG (Role Playing Game) with a sci-fi background.

Krafton has revealed that Moonbreaker is set in a different solar system called Reaches. Here, moons stick to the players' orbits because of a scarce resource called Cinder. The game will include teams with one captain and ten units consisting of Crew and Assists.

Once the teams are formed, Moonbreaker players will have to efficiently use the resources like Cinder, plan their roster, and also make the most of the map. Ultimately, gamers have to survive until the end to be declared the winner. Plus, offline challenges and Cargo Run mode are also available to tackle AI enemies.

As a typical role-playing game, Krafton's Moonbreaker will likely allow gamers to customize their roster banners, paint their miniature figures, and even access a store for professional digital painting.

Krafton's Moonbreaker Launch Details

From the looks of it, the new Moonbreaker is inspired by titles like Hearthstone, Dungeons and Dragons, and XCOM. Krafton also said gamers will be able to understand more about the game, the new solar system, and its maps via new audio dramas that will be unveiled just ahead of the Early Access launch.

The Krafton Moonbreaker game will open to Early Access on September 29. The new game will launch on PC with support for both Windows and Mac devices and will be available via Steam to download and play. Gamers can expect roughly 50 units available during the Early Access launch. More details are expected ahead of the launch next month.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Sonos Optimo 2 Could Be Gamechanger In Premium Speaker Segment; Find Out Why

From BGMI to VLC, India Banned These Popular Apps

Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale 2022: Best Discounts On Realme Phones And Accessories For Ganesh Chaturthi

After Ban, BGMI To Return To India Soon

Moto G72 4G Launch Tipped For September; Key Specs Leaked

Can You Still Play BGMI In India? Yes, For Now Only

Acer Introduces Sustainability-Focused Chromebook Vero 514; Price & Features

BGMI India Ban Update; Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

iPhone 14 Launch Event Officially Scheduled For September 7; Here’s What To Expect

TikTok, BGMI Might Soon Be Returning To India: Report

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Confirmed

BGMI Ban: Esports Premier League Finals Postponed Until Issue Is Resolved
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: BGMI gaming news games
Published On August 25, 2022
Read more...