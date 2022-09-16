Some widely played games across various platforms such as FIFA, Roblox, PUBG, and Minecraft among others seem to have been exploited by malware, which is compromising user data. Reports claim that as many as 28 games have been affected and these attacks happened between July last year and June this year. It is believed that over 3,84,000 users were impacted using nearly 92,000 malicious files.

Notably, the number of users affected by malicious software gathering sensitive information and spreading the same in the guise of some of the most popular gaming titles has surged by 13 percent, compared to the first half of last year.

Popular Games Exploited by Malware

A report by Kaspersky has highlighted that the big series of games released last year, including Halo, Elden Ring, and Resident Evil were actively abused by attackers who spread the RedLine malware under disguise. As per researchers, RedLine is a password-stealing software that extracts critical data from the victim's devices. These include saved bank card details, passwords, VPN credentials, and cryptocurrency wallets.

The hackers who spread the malicious malware can pinch usernames, cookies, passwords, bank card details, data stored in crypto wallets, VPN/SSH/FTP clients and instant messengers, autofill data from browsers such as Gecko and Chromium, and files from certain extensions on the devices. Furthermore, RedLine can also download and run unauthorized third-party programs, open links in the default browser, and executive commands in cmd.exe. This user data can be spread in various ways such as through third-party loaders and malicious spam emails.

In addition to a slew of downloaders that can install unauthorized programs and adware, security researchers have also detected Trojan Spies. This is a category of spyware that can track any data entered on the keyboard and grab screenshots. The scammers are said to have created fraudulent pages mimicking the complete interface of in-game stores for PUBG, Warface, and CS:GO. These pages even offer potential victims a decent arsenal of several artifacts and weapons for free. To get gifts, players will be prompted to enter their Facebook or Twitter login credentials. Eventually, hackers can take over the victims' social media accounts.

Users who download new games from untrustworthy sources for free are vulnerable to these attacks and lose their gaming accounts and money.

