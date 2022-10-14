Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Launch On Nov 18: Can Your PC Handle It?

Another Playstation-exclusive game -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is making its way to PC on November 18. Back in June 2022, during the launch announcement of the Spider-Man Remastered PC port, Sony announced that Miles Morales will also come to PC by the end of 2022, and the studio has finally revealed the launch date for the same. Spider-Man enthusiasts might be wondering if their PCs will be able to run the game smoothly. Fret not, we have the answer!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on all major online PC game distribution platforms like Steam. In India, the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will cost Rs. 3,299. The game was originally released for PS5 back in 2020.

By making the game exclusive to PS5, Sony made sure that people who wish to play this game need to get a PS5. After its successful run on PS5, the studio is now releasing this title to the PC world to make a few more bucks.

Not just Sony, several video game studios like Rockstar Games follow this console-first strategy to sell more copies of the game and prevent piracy, as it is very easy to pirate a PC game in comparison to its console counterpart.

It is also important to note that a PS5's firmware was recently cracked or jailbroken. While the crack still does not allow users to install a pirated version of a multiplayer game on Sony's latest gaming console, it is still an interesting development, and Sony is expected to patch the PS5 software to prevent such incidents in the future.

The commemorate the PC release, Sony has released a new trailer of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, showcasing the graphical finesse of the game. In terms of visuals and graphics, the game looks a lot better than the recently released Spider-Man Remastered for PC.

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes with ray-tracing shadow and reflections just like the PS5 version. Similarly, it also offers support for ultra-wide monitors with 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 aspect ratios. While you can still play this game using the PlayStation DualSense controller on a PC, the game also supports full mouse and keyboard input.

Can Your PC Handle The Upcoming Spiderman?

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales supports upscaling technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3, and NVIDIA DLSS 2 along with AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS, and IGTI. Hence, any decently modern graphics card should be able to handle the game without breaking a sweat, at least at lower 720p and 1080p resolution.

Minimum Hardware Requirement

According to Steam, one needs to have a PC with at least 75GB of free available storage to download and install Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game. The computer should have at least 8GB RAM with Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS, powered by an Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent with support for DRX12. Similarly, Insomniac Games recommends an NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card.

Recommended Hardware Requirement

If you want to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the best possible way on a PC, the studio recommends running this game on a computer with the Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz, or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz or newer CPU with 16GB of RAM. When it comes to the graphics card, it is recommended to play this game with NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or a more powerful GPU for a smooth gaming experience.

Do note that, it is also recommended to install the game on an SSD instead of an HDD to improve game loading speed. It seems most modern gaming PCs and laptops should be able to handle Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales without any issue. However, one definitely needs a high-end PC to play this game at 4K resolution with features like real-time ray-tracing.