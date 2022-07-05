Mini Crossword Answers For June 5: All Mini Answers For Across And Down

By

Advertisement

Mini crossword puzzle for June 5 is available now and is rather a tricky one. If you've played the Mini before, this one might come off as both tricky and easy. For the same, we have provided the answers for Mini across and down, making it easy for you. Here's all you need to know about the Mini puzzle for June 5.

Mini Crossword Explained

If you're new to the gaming spectrum, the Mini crossword game is one of the popular puzzles from the New York Times. The game is updated every day, giving gamers a chance to look forward to something new. For those unfamiliar with crosswords, it's a casual game with rows and columns. Every row or Across will have a set of clues where gamers have to guess the right word. This word should sync with the column or Down words.

Together, this makes the crossword game. In fact, the NYT crossword is quite famous but it isn't free to play. On the other hand, Mini is available to play for free and you can even play it without creating an account. Like any other crossword game, gamers will find a box with rows and columns where letters would criss-cross to form the game.

Mini Crossword will include roughly four-five words across and down. Additionally, Mini crossword requires you to know about topics like pop culture, politics, sports, and much more. It's a game that tests your knowledge about various topics, including pop, history, entertainment, and more.

Mini Crossword Answers For Today

Here are the Mini crossword answers for today, June 5:

Mini Answers Across

Mini Across 1: Take it easy is REST
Mini Across 5: Summer vacation destination is BEACH
Mini Across 6: It turns a pong green is Algae
Mini Across 7: Pleasantly warm is BALMY
Mini Across 8: Awkard people for your friends to date is EXES

Mini Answers Down

Mini Down 1: Take it easy is RELAX
Mini Down 2: Philadelphian football player is EAGLE
Mini Down 3: Hoaxes is SCAMS
Mini Down 4: "Let the chips fall where - may" is THEY
Mini Down 5: Relationship terms of endearment is BABE

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Sony IMX 989 Explained: One-Inch Camera Sensor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Could Double Your Electricity Bill

Vivo India, Related Firms Raided At 44 Places By Enforcement Directorate

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Coming To India On 5th July

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra Launched: Leica Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC At Helm

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Goes Official

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Upscale Your Game Without Compromising On Image Quality

Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale: Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, And More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 27: Latest Rewards For Today

Hangouts On Android, iOS Stops Working: How To Save Chats

Wordle 373 For June 27: What Is Today’s Wordle?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: gaming games news
Published On July 5, 2022
Read more...