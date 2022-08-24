PS5 Gets New DualSense Edge Wireless Controller With Notable Upgrades

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, Sony unveiled the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. This is a premium-grade controller for the latest generation of its gaming console, the PlayStation 5. Well, the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller is similar to the standard PS5 DualSense controller but it comes with additional perks.

For now, the company is tight-lipped on the pricing and release date of the new PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. We can expect the information to be revealed in the coming months. For the unversed, the standard DualSense controller for PS5 is priced at Rs. 6,490 in India.

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Features

In the official PlayStation blog post, Sony revealed all the features of the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. Notably, this is the first time that Sony has taken a crack at the customizable controllers. Previously, players had to seek third-party companies such as Scuf Gaming to get similar features. The new controller for PS5 features a slew of hardware and software options to deliver a personalized gaming experience.

The new DualSense Edge controller lets you remap or deactivate certain button inputs. It enables adjusting the dead zones and analog stick sensitivity, which is the distance the stick moves before it is recognized in the game. You can also control the travel distance as the lower the travel distance, the faster will be the input in competitive FPS games.

You can also save the ideal control settings to unique profiles and swap them on the go. This will reduce the need to manually adjust when switching to narrative games. You can set the configurations in advance and swap the profile when needed. You can swap profiles from the menu by hitting the Function button on the DualSense Edge controller.

Similar to Xbox Elite, Sony has introduced swappable stick caps as well as back buttons. You will get three types of caps - low dome, high dome, and standard. You can replace them easily to suit your finger alignment and palm size, thereby helping you maintain a good grip and experience comfortable gameplay.

In addition to these, the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller features two swappable sets of back buttons and you can configure them to perform any input of your choice. It will retain the features such as haptic feedback, an in-built microphone, adaptive triggers, a braided USB Type-C cable, a carry case, and others seen on the standard variant.

