PS5 With Detachable Disc Tipped to Launch in 2023; How Does It Work?

Sony PS5 is one of the most popular gaming devices, which keeps running out of stock! A new report talks about a major refresh coming to PS5. It looks like a new Sony PS5 with a detachable disc could be in the works and might launch in September 2023. It seems the upcoming PS5 with a detachable disc has been in development since 2022.

Sony PS5 With Detachable Disc Coming Soon

The report comes from Tom Henderson via Inside Gaming, who explains a new PS5 with a detachable disc will launch in 2023. The upcoming Sony gaming device could be quite similar to the HD-DVD drive that Microsoft launched for the Xbox 360.

However, the Microsoft HD-DVD wasn't that popular as it didn't allow gamers to play. This concept also didn't last long after the launch of Blu-ray. It looks like Sony is improvising this concept with the new detachable disc coming to the PS5.

How Does PS5 With Detachable Disc Work?

According to Henderson, the new PS5 with a detachable disc has been in development since November 2020. This is around the same time when Sony launched the PS5 gaming console. The report states that the upcoming console will be quite similar to the already existing PS5 and might even be sleeker.

As far as the functionality is concerned, the PS5 with a detachable disc will connect to the console via a USB Type-C port. The images revealed in the report reveal the USB Type-C port at the back of the console.

Presently, other details of the upcoming PS5 with the detachable disc are under wraps. The report suggests buyers can get the detachable disc separately or buy it as a bundle with the PS5 console. While the pricing is still a mystery, the report states the upgraded PS5 will likely launch in September 2023.

Published On September 22, 2022
