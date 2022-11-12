PUBG Developer Krafton Acquires Neon Giant; New Open-World FPS In Works

Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG aka Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, a popular battle royale game, recently acquired Neon Giant, the developer of The Ascent. With this acquisition, Neon Giant will join the existing lineup of Krafton's independent game studios, including PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, and Unknown Worlds.

In addition, Krafton has also released its Q3 2022 earnings report. It shows the developer is already working on a new open-world FPS title, and the mention of this game can be spotted on the report's eighth page. It has also been included in an official press release from Krafton related to its earnings report and the Neon Giant acquisition.

Why Krafton acquired Neon Giant?

While the acquisition has been confirmed, Krafton has not revealed further details regarding the same. The amount paid by Krafton or the percentage of ownership purchased by the developer remains undisclosed.

Neon Giant is yet to confirm the acquisition but it is confirmed to be working on its next project. Krafton says that Neon Giant is working on an open-world first-person shooter.

Notably, Neon Giant was founded in 2018 by industry veterans with past experience working on popular titles such as Doom, Wolfenstein, and Bulletstorm. The Swedish studio used an investment from Amplifier Game Invest and received a grant from Epic Games to create a project using Unreal Engine 4. It developed The Ascent for three years with its team of eleven and witnessed an impressive accomplishment.

Exciting Projects Lined Up for Krafton

This acquisition has raised some concerns as well in the industry. Some worry that the PUBG developer might have negative consequences due to this acquisition. Krafton has dissolved or closed several teams in the past decade, including the En Masse Entertainment publishing wing and several mobile game development studios. However, a majority of industry experts believe that the announcement of Neon Giant's next game will indicate its future.

Overall, it looks like Krafton has exciting projects planned for the future, including a new open-world FPS from Neon Giant, a new Subnautica game from Unknown Worlds, and a game inspired by The Bird That Drinks Tears.