Rainbow Six Mobile Beta Released for Android: Steps to Download and Play

Ubisoft has a slew of games under its decorated portfolio, including the popular Rainbow Six. Fans and gaming enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the Rainbow Six Mobile version, and it looks like the wait is finally over. Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Mobile will be available in closed beta in select countries, including India.

Rainbow Six Mobile in Closed Beta

The Ubisoft Forward September 2022 live-stream event brought in a fresh dose of announcements and releases, including the highly-anticipated Rainbow Six Mobile. The game developer confirmed that the Rainbow Six Mobile will be available in closed beta, offering gamers the option to explore its new features starting today, September 12.

The Rainbow Six Mobile official Twitter handle confirms that the beta will be available in seven countries - India, Canada, the US, Mexico, Singapore, Brazil, and the Philippines. The developer also noted that the initial beta will be available for Android users only, which might is a disappointment if you're an iPhone user.

How to Access Rainbow Six Mobile on Android?

If you're interested in trying the Rainbow Six Mobile beta, here are a few easy and simple steps:

Step 1: Open Google Play on your Android phone

Step 2: Search for Rainbow Six Mobile or just click on this link

Step 3: Select the pre-register button, and soon you can access the Rainbow Six Mobile beta version.

Rainbow Six Mobile: New Gaming Features to Check Out

Looking back, the Rainbow Six Mobile alpha version was limited to the North American market only. Justin Swan, the Creative Director of Rainbow Six Mobile shared a few details of the upcoming game. For one, he confirmed that Rainbow Six Mobile is optimized after the alpha test.

An optimized game suggests better graphics and improved gameplay that enhances the overall experience. It was also confirmed that Rainbow Six Mobile will feature a new Operator Unlock and Progression system. Gamers will also have access to a battle pass, which makes things even more exciting.

The Rainbow Six Mobile will release three maps, Bank, Border, and Clubhouse next week. Developers have also included features like voice chat for teams. You can access Rainbow Six Mobile right now to explore more.

