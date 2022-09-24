Rainbow Six Mobile Early Access Live In India

Ubisoft's much-awaited Rainbow Six Mobile is finally available to download in India. The Early Access version is now available to all Android smartphone users who had pre-registered for the beta. Ubisoft announced a closed beta for select countries, including India back in August 2022. Finally, it is rolling out after a month of its announcement and the beta testers will be able to enjoy the game till November 10, 2022, in India.

How To Access Rainbow Six Mobile (Early Access)?

  • To enjoy the FPS game, you need to be pre-registered for the beta program.
  • Pre-registered users will get a notification to try out the game. Simply click on it and it will guide you to the app page on Google Play Store.
  • If you haven't received the notification yet, you can search 'Rainbow Six Mobile' on the Google Play Store.
  • Simply click on the 'Install' option.
  • The initial package will be about 1GB. Once installed, it will again ask you to download an additional package of around 800MB.

Rainbow Six Mobile Gameplay

Rainbow Six Siege PC gamers will feel at home while playing the Rainbow Six Mobile as it is based on the PC version. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The FPS game has a 5v5 multiplayer game environment, similar to Call of Duty mobile. You will get an option to play from Attacker or Defender teams. Moreover, you will be able to choose from various operators, which have their own abilities and gadgets.

The Rainbow Six Mobile game packs in iconic maps such as Border and Bank. It features game modes such as Secure the Area and Bomb. Some cool elements of the game include barging through destructible walls, customizing weapons, and utilizing the operators' unique abilities and gadgets.

Is it worth your time? It is currently in a beta stage so its graphics quality isn't in the same league as BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, or Apex Legends Mobile. However, the gameplay and features make it an interesting alternative to the aforementioned mobile games.

Published On September 24, 2022
