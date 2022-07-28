Sony PS5 Gets Much-Awaited 1440p Support, Gamelists Via Beta Firmware

Sony just announced that it is rolling out a new beta firmware update for PlayStation 5. This beta update is rolling out to select users in the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, France, and Germany. With this update, PS5 will get a couple of highly requested features - folders for games and a 1440p output.

PS5 1440p Output

The 1440p output on the PS5 is straightforward. The gaming console from Sony will be able to output in 2560 x 1440 resolution apart from the 720p, 1080p and 2160p resolutions. This feature was highly expected since the launch of the PS4 Pro but it is rolling out only now with the PS5. On the other hand, Microsoft had rolled out the 1440p output with the Xbox One X.

The games would work almost the way you expect with the 1440p output. Games that internally render in 1440p or below will output natively and those that render at 2160p will be scaled down to 1440p.

It is not surprising that Sony has rolled out 1440p support with PlayStation. Recently, Sony launched its own series of INZONE gaming monitors, one of which has 1440p resolution. However, this is not the first time that the company decided to delay adding the feature to the gaming console to sync with other products. For those who are unaware, VRR support for PS5 was added after Sony TVs included support for it a few months back.

PS5 Folders For Games

Another feature rolled out by the beta firmware update is folders for games, which Sony calls gamelists. With this feature, you can create gamelists to sort installed games on your system into personalized folders. You can save up to 100 games per gamelist and have up to 15 gamelists

This was one of the highly requested features as the downloaded games are currently placed in one place without any option to organize them. Given that this capability was already available on the PS4, it remains unknown why Sony took so long to add it to its latest gaming console.

Apart from these features, the beta firmware also added other new features such as the ability to compare 3D Audio and Stereo Audio, easier access to in-progress activities, request Share Screen, joinable game notifications, the ability to send stickers and voice messages in Game Base and view new friends' profiles.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles