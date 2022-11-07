Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India; What’s the Reason?

Sony PlayStation 5 is getting a price hike of at least 10 percent in India. Sony India recently updated the prices of its latest generation gaming consoles - PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on ShopAtSC, the Sony Center website. This price hike comes after the rumor that Microsoft could increase the cost of the Xbox Series X in India. But what's the reason behind the increased price?

India is not the only market where the PS5 has received a price hike. Back in August, Sony India announced that the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were getting more expensive in a slew of markets, including Japan, Canada, the UK, Mexico, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and select European countries.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Get Price in India

As per the price hike, the 4K Blu-ray equipped PlayStation 5 is priced at ₹54,990 after getting a 10 percent price hike from its launch price of ₹49,990. On the other hand, the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition has received a 12.5 percent price hike and costs ₹44,990 instead of its earlier pricing of ₹39,990.

Currently, there is no price hike on the PS5 accessories. The PlayStation 5 wireless controller DualSense is priced at ₹5,990 and ₹6,390 based on the color option. The PS5 wireless headset Pulse 3D is priced at ₹7,890 online and the DualSense Charging Station is available for ₹2,590.

While the Sony Center has listed the PS5 models at the new pricing, the other major online retailers, including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Flipkart have not updated their pricing as yet.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Xbox Series S received three rounds of price hikes, taking its cost from ₹34,990 to ₹37,990. Now, the Xbox Series X is tipped to get a price hike and is likely to cost ₹55,990 in India. However, the same is yet to be officially confirmed by Microsoft.

Why This Price Hike?

While Sony has not officially confirmed the reason for the price hike of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, this move is likely due to the soaring US Dollar, which has affected almost all over the world. At the time of increasing the PS5 pricing in Japan by 21 to 24 percent, the company cited the high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends as the reasons. Now, the same impact has reached the Indian shores as the value of the Indian Rupee has dropped by 10 percent this year against the USD.