Sony PS5 Restock; Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders To Start On August 22

Sony is all set to start taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle in India on August 22. Similar to the Xbox Series X/S, the Sony PS5 gaming console has been in limited supply in the country for many months. Now, the gamers will be able to pre-book the latest Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle in India soon.

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Price In India

The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will be available to pre-order in India from August 22 at 12 pm. It will set the buyers back by Rs. 43,990 at a one-time cost, but the consumers will also have an option to get it with an EMI option of as low as Rs. 7,331 per month. The deliveries for the new Sony gaming console will be starting from September 5 for the pre-orders.

As for the Sony PlayStation 5 Forbidden West Bundle that comes with a Blu-ray disc drive, it will be available for Rs. 53,990 in the country. The pre-booking, as well as the shipping dates of this model, are the same as the digital edition. The EMI options of the regular PS5 edition start at Rs. 8,998 per month. Both variants will be available to order on Sony's online store ShopatSC.

Sony PlayStation 5 Specifications, Features

Talking about the specs, the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console comes with a custom eight-core AMD Ryzen 2 processor that provides a clock speed of 3.5GHz. The gaming machine has a custom RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of GDDR5 RAM, and 825GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. The device is capable of delivering 4K resolution at 60 fps and 120 fps. The digital edition of the device doesn't have the disc drive, while the rest of the specs are the same as the regular version.

Sony PS5 Accessories In India, Pricing

Sony is offering multiple accessories for the Sony PS5 in the Indian market. There's the DualSense wireless controller in Midnight Black and White color variants that costs Rs. 5,590. The Cosmic Red edition of the same will set you back by Rs. 5,990. For audiophiles, there's the PULSE 3D wireless over-ear headset that is priced at Rs. 8,290.

The company is also selling the Media Remote for Rs. 2,590, an HD camera for Rs. 4,790, and the PS5 DualSense Charging Station which costs Rs. 2,590 in the country. Popular PS5 games like Death Stranding are available starting from Rs. 2,999.

