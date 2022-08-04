Wordle For August 4: Is It The Toughest Wordle Of This Week?

Wordle for August 4 is available now, bringing in one of the toughest riddles of the week. So far, the Wordles for August have been manageable and solvable, even for newcomers. But the Wordle answer for today seems to be quite challenging. Here are some clues and hints to help solve it.

Wordle Hints For August 4

Let's take a look at a few hints and clues for Wordle for August 4:

Hint 1: Wordle for August 4 has a single vowel, which is E

Hint 2: Wordle for August 4 starts with the letter R

Hint 3: Wordle for August 4 ends with the letter E

Hint 4: Wordle for August 4 is commonly used in poems and songs, where a word or syllable corresponds to another

Wordle Answer For Today

The final hint might have revealed the Wordle answer for today. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for August 4 is RHYME!

Wordle Tips And Tricks You Can't Miss

The aforementioned Wordle hints, clues, and final answer for August 4 might be pointless if you're new to the gaming segment. We're talking about the internet sensation - The NYT Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. You can access the Wordle for August 4 with this link.

To note, Wordle is mainly a guessing game. It opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints provided here.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

