Wordle Answer For July 13: Is Today’s Wordle 389 Challenge Bland?

By

Advertisement

Wordle is a popular game of words, which has now turned into a global sensation. This guessing game has many people hooked to it, exploring the daily challenges. The Wordle 389 is quite easy, especially when compared to previous challenges. However, this would also make it tricky as people expect it to be a difficult one to guess!

Wordle 389 July 13: Is It Bland?

Wordle is a fun, guessing game of words. If you're new to the Wordle gaming specter, here's how to play the popular game. Firstly, open The New York Times Wordle challenge on your browser or via this link. Don't get confused with the multiple Wordle apps available on Google Play or the App Store.

When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you include letters from the below-mentioned hints for today's Wordle.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle 389 Hints, Clues For July 13

Hint 1: Wordle 389 has a single vowel, which is A

Hint 2: Wordle 389 starts with the letter B

Hint 3: Wordle 389 ends with the letter D

Hint 4: Wordle 389 answer for July 13 is a word that's commonly referred to as tasteless or flavorless food or drink. It's also used in other contexts where something is dull or boring

Wordle 389 Answer For July 13

The final hint might have revealed the answer for you. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 389 answer for July 13 is BLAND! While it might seem an easy word, guessing it can be tricky!

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display Launch In India Soon; Features & Pricing

Wordle Answer For July 9: Hints, Clues For Wordle 385 For July 9

Nothing Phone (1) With Transparent Design, Snapdragon 778G+ Launched; Price & Specs

Wordle 373 For June 27: What Is Today’s Wordle?

List Of Best Zebronics True Wireless Earbuds To Buy In India: Amazon Prime Discount Deals On Zebronics TWS

Wordle 317 Answer For Today: How Many Tries Do You Need To Solve Today’s Wordle?

Qubo Dashcam Pro Review: Best Entry-Level Dash Camera For Indian Roads?

Wordle 368 Answer For June 22: Hints, Clues, And Answer For Today’s Tricky Challenge

Xiaomi 8th Anniversary Sale In India: Deals On Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi TV OLED, Xiaomi 11i Series, More

Wordle 366 Answer For Today: Are You Cut To Guess Wordle For June 20?

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Launched In India: Price And Specs

Wordle 364 Answer For June 18: Why Guessing Today’s Wordle Is So Difficult

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Wordle gaming games news
Published On July 13, 2022
Read more...