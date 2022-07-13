Wordle Answer For July 13: Is Today’s Wordle 389 Challenge Bland?

Wordle is a popular game of words, which has now turned into a global sensation. This guessing game has many people hooked to it, exploring the daily challenges. The Wordle 389 is quite easy, especially when compared to previous challenges. However, this would also make it tricky as people expect it to be a difficult one to guess!

Wordle 389 July 13: Is It Bland?

Wordle is a fun, guessing game of words. If you're new to the Wordle gaming specter, here's how to play the popular game. Firstly, open The New York Times Wordle challenge on your browser or via this link. Don't get confused with the multiple Wordle apps available on Google Play or the App Store.

When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you include letters from the below-mentioned hints for today's Wordle.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle 389 Hints, Clues For July 13

Hint 1: Wordle 389 has a single vowel, which is A

Hint 2: Wordle 389 starts with the letter B

Hint 3: Wordle 389 ends with the letter D

Hint 4: Wordle 389 answer for July 13 is a word that's commonly referred to as tasteless or flavorless food or drink. It's also used in other contexts where something is dull or boring

Wordle 389 Answer For July 13

The final hint might have revealed the answer for you. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 389 answer for July 13 is BLAND! While it might seem an easy word, guessing it can be tricky!

