Wordle Answer For July 15: Can You Guess This Double E Answer For Wordle 391

By

Advertisement

Wordle 391 for July 15 is available now. Interestingly, the final answer for today has a single vowel, which is repeated twice. We have provided a few hints and clues for the wordle challenge today. The final answer for Wordle 391 is also mentioned here.

Wordle 391 Hints For July 15

Here are a few hints and clues for Wordle 391 for July 15:

Hint 1: Wordle 391 has a single vowel, which is E

Hint 2: The vowel E is repeated twice in Wordle 391

Hint 3: Wordle 391 starts with the letter W

Hint 4: Wordle 391 ends with the letter E

Hint 5: Wordle 391 answer for July 15 is commonly used as a verb but can also be a noun. As a verb, the Wordle 391 answer means to squeeze, cram, or even crush. As a noun, the Wordle 391 answer is a wooden piece with a thick end with a tapering edge that's used to separate two objects or parts of an object.

Hint 6: Did the previous hint confuse you? The Wordle 391 answer is also a popular potato-based dish in the modern context!

Wordle 391 Answer For July 15

The final hint might have helped you guess the Wordle 391 answer for July 15. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 391 answer for today is WEDGE!

Wordle Challenges: Tips And Tricks

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you already know the basics. But if you're new to the gaming segment, here are a few tips and tricks to play the popular game. Firstly, the challenge mentioned here is from The New York Times, which you can access on your mobile browser or via this link.

When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 With SpO2 Sensor, Seven Days Battery Life Launched; Pricing & Specifications

Wordle Answer For July 13: Is Today’s Wordle 389 Challenge Bland?

Top 10 Most Popular Phones Among Indian Delivery Partners This Year

Wordle Answer For July 9: Hints, Clues For Wordle 385 For July 9

WhatsApp Likely Extends 'Delete For Everyone' Time Limit To 2 Days

Wordle 373 For June 27: What Is Today’s Wordle?

Poco F4 Now Available For Just Rs. 22,999 On Flipkart

Wordle 317 Answer For Today: How Many Tries Do You Need To Solve Today’s Wordle?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Foldable Phone Gets FCC Nod; Expected Launch Date & Specifications

Wordle 368 Answer For June 22: Hints, Clues, And Answer For Today’s Tricky Challenge

Oppo Pad Air Launching Alongside Reno8 Series, Enco X2 Earbuds On July 18: Expected Features, Price

Wordle 366 Answer For Today: Are You Cut To Guess Wordle For June 20?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Wordle gaming news games
Published On July 15, 2022
Read more...