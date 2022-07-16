Wordle Answer For July 16: Hints, Clues For Wordle 392’s Double O Challenge

If you've been playing Wordle, you might have noticed the new trend of including the same letter twice. Yesterday's Wordle was WEDGE, bringing in E twice. The Wordle 392 also seems to be that way, making it a tricky challenge. We have provided some clues and hints to make it a tad bit easy.

Wordle 392 Hints For July 16

Hint 1: Wordle 392 has a single vowel, which is O

Hint 2: The letter O is repeated twice in Wordle 392

Hint 3: Wordle 392 starts with the letter R

Hint 4: Wordle 392 ends with the letter Y

Hint 5: Wordle 392 answer for July 16 is casually used to define something that's spacious, especially for a room

Wordle Challenges: Tips And Tricks

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you already know the basics. But if you're new to the gaming segment, here are a few tips and tricks to play the popular game. Here's how to play the popular game:

Step 1: Firstly, the challenge mentioned here is from The New York Times, which you can access on your mobile browser or via this link.

Step 2: When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below.

Step 3: Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common.

Step 4: Make sure you use the hints mentioned for Wordle 392 above.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle Answer For July 16

The final hint mentioned above might have revealed the final answer for Wordle 392. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 392 answer for July 16 is ROOMY!

