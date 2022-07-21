Wordle Answer For July 21: Can You Guess The Hardest Wordle Of The Month?

Wordle for July 21 is available now, bringing in the trickiest and hardest challenge of the month. The Wordle 397 riddle for today is quite difficult, even for those who've been playing the game for a while. To make it easy, we've provided a few clues and hints. At the same time, the Wordle answer for today is also mentioned here.

Wordle Hints For July 21

Here are a few clues and hints for Wordle 397 for July 21

Hint 1: Wordle 397 includes two vowels, which are A and I

Hint 2: Wordle 397 starts with the letter A

Hint 3: Wordle 397 ends with the letter D

Hint 4: The Wordle answer for July 21 is related to insects

Wordle Answer For July 21

The final hint might have revealed the answer for you, especially if you come from a science background. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for July 21 is APHID!

Is Wordle 397 The Hardest Challenge Of July?

There are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while playing Wordle. Firstly, you should note that we're talking about The New York Times Wordle, and not other apps available on Google Play or the App Store. You can access the game via this link.

Like always, the game opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. A common tip is to enter any five-letter word but avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you also use the hints that we provide.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Generally, Wordle challenges are fun despite being mind-boggling. But at times, NYT provides such tricky and difficult challenges to gamers, which also makes Wordle for July 21 one of the most difficult ones to play!

