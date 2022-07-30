Wordle Answer For July 30; Clues To Guess This Double-Lettered Wordle For Today

By

Advertisement

Wordle for July 30 is available now and brings yet another tricky word for gamers. If you've solved yesterday's Wordle, then the wordle answer for July 30 won't be too difficult for you. Yet, we've provided some clues and hints to make the riddle easier. Also, the Wordle answer for July 30 is provided here.

Wordle Hints For July 30

Here are a few hints and clues that might make solving Wordle for July 30 easy for you:

Hint 1: Wordle for July 30 has a single vowel, which is U

Hint 2: Wordle for July 30 starts with the letter B

Hint 3: Wordle for July 30 ends with the letter F

Hint 4: The letter F in Wordle for July 30 is repeated

Hint 5: Wordle answer for July 30 is a word that means to deceive someone or to fake something to get the other person to believe it.

Wordle Answer For July 30

The final hint might have revealed the answer to you. If you still get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for July 30 is BLUFF!

Wordle For July 30: Tips And Tricks You Can't Miss

Additionally, we have mentioned a few additional tips and tricks to play the Wordle. To note, we're talking about the NYT Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. On the other hand, you have plenty of Wordle apps available on Google Play and the App Store. The link to Wordle for July 30 is provided here.

Like always, the Wordle game opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched; Price & Specs

Wordle Answer For July 29: Can You Guess Today’s Unique Wordle With These Hints?

Truke BTG Alpha TWS Gaming Earbuds Launched For Rs. 899

Wordle Answer For July 26: Hints To Guess Today’s Impossible Wordle Challenge

Garena Free Fire Max July 30 Redeem Codes: Get Custom Room, Poker MP40, More

Wordle Answer For July 21: Can You Guess The Hardest Wordle Of The Month?

Redmi 10 2022 Spotted On Official Site; India Launch Imminent

Wordle Answer For July 16: Hints, Clues For Wordle 392’s Double O Challenge

Oppo A77 With Helio G35 SoC, 50MP Camera Coming To India In August; Complete Specs Leaked

Wordle Answer For July 15: Can You Guess This Double E Answer For Wordle 391

Blaupunkt Anniversary Sale Offers On Flipkart: Discounts You Can Avail

Wordle Answer For July 13: Is Today’s Wordle 389 Challenge Bland?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Wordle gaming news games
Published On July 30, 2022
Read more...