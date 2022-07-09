Wordle Answer For July 9: Hints, Clues For Wordle 385 For July 9

Wordle 385 for July 9 is available now, bringing in yet another tricky word. While yesterday's wordle seemed alright, many weren't a fan of the day before yesterday's Wordle challenge. When compared to the previous challenges, the Wordle 385 for July 9 is quite easy. Here are a few clues and hints for Wordle today.

Wordle 385: How To Play?

Wordle is a fun, guessing game of words. If you're new to the Wordle gaming specter, here's how to play the popular game. Firstly, open The New York Times Wordle challenge on your browser or via this link. Don't get confused with the multiple Wordle apps available on Google Play or the App Store.

When you open the NYT Wordle challenge, you can see the six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure you include letters from the below-mentioned hints for Wordle 385.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle 385 Hints, Clues For July 9

Here are a few hints and clues for Wordle 385 for July 9:

Hint 1: Wordle 385 includes two vowels, which are A and E

Hint 2: Wordle 385 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 385 ends with the letter D

Hint 4: Wordle 385 is a word that generally means when someone is taking up someone else's place or role, or even acting or showing up on behalf of someone else

Wordle 385 Answer For July 9

The final hint might have revealed the answer for today's Wordle. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 385 answer for July 9 is STEAD!

Published On July 9, 2022
