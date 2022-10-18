Wordle Answer for October 18: Can You Complete Today’s Wordle Challenge?

Wordle for October 18 is quite rattling! Today's five-letter answer is one of the most challenging and trickiest October Wordle challenges. Whether you've been playing the popular Wordle game for a while or are new to this game, here are some hints and clues to make the daily challenge a bit easy.

From starting with a vowel to including a rare letter, the Wordle answer for October 18 isn't your ordinary daily challenge. But before we dive into the hints, let's look at how to play this popular game. For one, we're talking about the Wordle game from The New York Times that's updated every day.

Wordle Tips & Tricks

The game includes six rows with five boxes, giving gamers six attempts to arrive at the final answer. The five boxes are for the five-letter word, which you can enter from the alphabet box below. When you enter a word, the letters change to either green, yellow, or grey.

Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final answer. Yellow suggests it's in the final answer but currently at the wrong place while green indicates that the letter is in the final answer and also at the right position. You need to arrive at the Wordle answer with all green letters based on the changing colors.

Generally, it's advised to start with a word that includes vowels like A and E and common consonants such as S, T, R, and L in your first attempt. One is also advised to avoid letters like Q, Z, and X in your first attempt as these are quite rare. The lesser attempts you take, make your stats look better.

World Hints For October 18

This brings us to the clues and hints for today's Wordle. Here are a few:

Clue 1: Wordle for October 18 starts with a vowel E

Clue 2: Today's Wordle answer ends with the letter T

Clue 3: The Wordle answer also includes a rare letter that we advised to avoid

Clue 4: The Wordle answer for October 18 is synonymous with words like Live, Have Life, Subsist, and so on

Wordle Answer for October 18

If the above-mentioned clues couldn't help you, worry not. The Wordle answer for October 18 is EXIST!