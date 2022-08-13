Wordle Answer For Today: Hints To Guess Wordle Answer For August 13

By

Wordle can be a simple guessing game but often brings complicated words to gamers. The Wordle for August 13 is comparatively easy, especially considering Wordles from the past few days. Nevertheless, we have provided some hints and clues to make guessing the Wordle answer for August 13 easier.

Wordle For Today Explained

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you might be familiar with the game. On the other hand, if you've just begun to explore the new game, here's everything you need to know. You can find the link to The New York Times Wordle for August 13 here. To note, Wordle is a typical guessing game where you need to guess the right five-letter word.

Wordle opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints provided here.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

Wordle Hints For August 13

Here are a few clues and hints for Wordle for August 13:

Hint 1: Wordle for August 13 includes a single vowel, which is U

Hint 2: Wordle for August 13 starts with the letter H

Hint 3: Wordle for August 13 ends with the letter Y

Hint 4: Wordle for August 13 is generally used to describe a man who's large and strong

Wordle Answer For August 13

The final hint might have helped in guessing the Wordle for August 13. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for August 13 is HUNKY!

Published On August 13, 2022
