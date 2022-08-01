Wordle For August 1: Clues, Answer For The Tricky First Wordle Of New Month

We've entered August, and gamers might be hoping to start the month with an easy Wordle challenge. But the daily Wordle has different plans! The Wordle answer for August 1 is quite tricky, making you guess words that you wouldn't have thought of in your first attempt! Here are some clues for Wordle for August 1 as well as the final answer.

Wordle For August 1: General Guidelines To Follow

If you've been playing Wordle for a while, you must be knowing all about the rules and other tips. But if you're new to this gaming segment, here are some tips and tricks to help solve the riddle. Firstly, we're talking about the NYT Wordle challenge, which is updated every day. It's mainly a guessing game where you need to guess the right answer.

You can access the Wordle for August 1 here. The Wordle game opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Start by entering any five-letter word. Try to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word. You can also include vowels like A and E as these are quite common. Make sure to include the daily hints.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wordle Hints For August 1

Let's take a look at some of the hints for Wordle for August 1:

Hint 1: Wordle for August 1 has two vowels, which are U and A

Hint 2: Wordle for August 1 starts with the letter Q, which is generally advised to avoid!

Hint 3: Wordle for August 1 ends with the letter T

Hint 4: Wordle answer for August 1 is used to measure something, especially something that's a quarter of a gallon.

Wordle Answer For August 1

The final hint might have revealed the Wordle for August 1. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for August 1 is QUART!

