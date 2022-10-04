Wordle for October 4: Answer, Hints, Clues to Help Solve Today’s Tricky Challenge

Wordle is an interesting guessing game that can be quite tricky at times. The Wordle for today, October 4, is one such tricky challenge. If you're new to the Wordle gaming specter, here's everything you need to know about the popular interest sensation, including a few hints, clues, and the final answer.

One needs to know that there are plenty of Wordle apps on both Google Play and the App Store. However, we're talking about The New York Times Wordle challenge that's updated every day. Gamers have six chances to guess the correct word of the day, which can be quite tricky at times.

Wordle Tips and Tricks

The Wordle game includes six rows for the number of attempts with five blocks each, along with the alphabet box. One can start by entering any five-letter word. It's generally advised to include vowels like A and E, and consonants like S, T, R, and L in your first guess. Letters like Q, Z, and X are quite rare and can be avoided on the first try.

Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey. If a letter turns green, it indicates that the letter is in the final answer and also in the right place. If a letter turns yellow, it suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place.

Lastly, if the letter turns grey, it isn't in the final answer at all. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the Wordle answer. Plus, the lesser attempts you take, the better your stats turn out.

Wordle Hints for October 4

Here are some hints and clues to make today's Wordle a bit easy:

Hint 1: Wordle for October 4 starts with the letter B and ends with the letter H

Hint 2: Today's Wordle has two vowels, which are O and U

Hint 3: The final answer refers to the main branch tree

Wordle Answer for October 4

The final hint might have helped you guess the Wordle answer for today. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle answer for October 4 is BOUGH!