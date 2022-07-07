Xbox Series X Price In India Increased; Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Xbox Series X gaming console's price has reportedly been increased in India. Gadgets 360 reports that the Xbox Series X will now cost six percent higher than the previous launch price tag. The pricing of the Xbox Series controller and the Xbox wireless headphones in the country are also expected to increase in the coming days.

Xbox Series X Gaming Console Now Costs Rs. 52,990

On Prepaidgamercard.com, which is the official sales partner for Microsoft, the Xbox Series X gaming console is listed for Rs. 52,990. The Xbox Series X listing on Flipkart and Reliance Digital is still Rs. 49,990, which is the original price tag of the device. However, the console is out of stock on these two e-commerce portals. So there's a chance that the Xbox Series X's price will soon be updated on these two stores as well.

Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Wireless Headset Price Increased Too

The Xbox wireless controller and the Xbox wireless headset's prices in India are also increased as well. The Xbox wireless controller is now available on Prepaidgamercard.com for Rs. 5,590. The Xbox wireless headset is now being offered for Rs. 9,490 as compared to the previous price tag of Rs. 8,990.

Xbox Series X Key Specifications

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is the most powerful console from the brand to date. The gaming device provides a true 4K gaming experience at a higher 120 frames per second. The product is powered by an 8x Zen 2 processor, which offers a clock speed of up to 3.8GHz. There's also 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, a custom 1TB NVME SSD for games storage, support for a 1TB expansion card, and superb Dolby Digital 5.1 sound output.

Xbox Series S Available At Discounted Price

The Xbox Series S gaming console is currently available at a discounted price tag of Rs. 31,399 on Amazon India and Flipkart. The gaming device was originally launched in the country for Rs. 34,990. However, its price was increased to Rs. 36,990 in June. So the gamers are advised to get the game at a discounted price before the sale ends. As of now, there's no word when the Xbox Series S will be up for grabs at the discounted price.

Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed the price hike on the Xbox Series X at the moment. We will know more in a couple of days, so stay tuned.

