Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles in November 2020. Now nearly two years after the launch, they continue to remain Microsoft's fastest-selling gaming machines. The revelation was made by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella while announcing the financial results of the 2022's fiscal year fourth quarter (April to June 2022).

Xbox Series X/S Out Passes All Previous-Gen Xboxs

Microsoft has sold more units of the Xbox Series X and the Series X life-to-date than any previous-gen Xbox gaming console. Xbox was the top hardware seller in the latest gaming consoles in North America for three straight quarters now. In Nadella's own words Microsoft has "sold more consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of the Xbox".

Notably, he announced the same thing in the same period last year as well. This is a huge feat for the Redmond-based tech titan, especially given the ongoing chip shortage across the world. Gaming consoles aside, the Xbox's xCloud software service seems to be doing very well as well as over four million people have streamed the popular game Fortnite to date on its platform. The xCloud ecosystem added more than one million users during the quarter.

Xbox's Overall Gaming Revenue Declined

While Microsoft is doing well with the Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles, its overall gaming revenue dropped. The brand's gaming revenue dropped by seven percent year-on-year. Xbox's content and services also saw a decline of six percent YoY. The reason behind this was lower engagement hours and monetization in both first and third-party titles. The overall revenue for the Xbox hardware declined by 11 percent year-on-year.

Xbox is expecting a drop in revenue in July to September quarter year-on-year in the low-to-mid single digits. However, the revenue from console sales, as well as Game Pass subscriptions, is expected to increase.

Xbox Series X/S Pricing & Availability In India

Talking about the pricing, the Xbox Series X gaming console is listed for Rs. 49,990 on the brand's website. However, it's one of the official retail partners Prepaidgamercard.com is selling it for Rs. 52,990. A recent report indicated that the company has bumped the pricing of the console to Rs. 52,990 in the country.

As for the Xbox Series S, it is listed on the brand's website for Rs. 34,990. However, it can be purchased at a discounted price tag of around Rs. 33,250 on websites like Flipkart and Amazon.

