Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV Deals You Shouldn’t Miss in the Final Days

This festival season of Dhanteras and Diwali is the best time to purchase gold, silver, and household items to signify prosperity and wealth. Given that there are numerous offers, it is the ideal time to upgrade your home electronics as there will be exclusive deals and discounts across online and offline retailer stores, including Amazon.

If you are planning to buy a new smart TV, then the last-minute deals as a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale could be the best time to make the purchase. The e-retailer will provide an additional 10% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank, Citibank, Kotak Bank, or RuPay card for the transaction. That said, we have listed the best last-minute deals on Smart TVs on Amazon over here.

Mi 32-Inch 5A Series HD Smart Android LED TV

Selling Price: ₹19,999

Deal Price: ₹11,499

The Mi 32-Inch 5A Series HD Smart Android LED TV features 20W speakers with DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD3. This smart TV has a premium metal bezel-less design and premium looks as well. The device runs Android 11 topped with PatchWall UI and draws power from a quad-core Cortex A35 processor, which delivers smooth navigation. The Mi smart TV lets you access Chromecast, Play Store and Google Assistant.

OnePlus 32-Inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Selling Price: ₹14,999

Deal Price: ₹10,499

Another budget smartphone that is available at a discount is the OnePlus 32-Inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV. This smart TV bestows an HD Ready panel, Dynamic Copntrast, and Gamma Engine technologies. There are 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and support for other features such as Play Store, OTT access, Chromecast, and Google Assistant. This smart TV runs OnePlus OxygenPlay out-of-the-box.

Redmi 32-Inch Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

Selling Price: ₹15,999

Deal Price: ₹9,499

One of the best smart TVs you can buy in the last-minute deal is the Redmi 32-Inch Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. It adorns an HD Ready A+ panel with Dynamic backlight, Dynamic Contrast, and a Vivid Picture Engine to deliver exceptional visuals. The device runs Android 11 OS with PatchWall 4. It comes with Play Store, Chromecast, and 20W speakers with similar features as rivals in this category.

Sony Bravia 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV

Selling Price: ₹47,990

Deal Price: ₹40,999

The Sony Bravia 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV gets bank discounts as mentioned above and an additional ₹2,000 as a coupon discount. It comes with a crisp panel with 4K resolution alongside Live Colour, 4K HDR, 4K X Reality Pro, and other features. The smart TV draws power from an X1 4K processor, 20W Open Baffle Speakers with Dolby Audio, and a slew of features such as Google Watchlist, Google Assistant, and Chromecast.

Acer 32-Inch S Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

Selling Price: ₹12,999

Deal Price: ₹11,499

The Acer 32-inch S Series HD Ready Smart TV offers value for money during the Amazon sale. It runs Android OS with support for Play Store access, HDR 10+, an HLG-certified display, and a powerful 40W soundbar speakers. There are features such as Micro Dimming, Intelligent Frame Stabilization, Dynamic Signal Calibration, and Blue Light Reduction. It gets power from a 64-bit quad-core Cortex A55 processor.