Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India has launched a new range of premium smart TVs in India. The company has launched two new smart TV series -- the S series and the H series with features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology.

Along with the aforementioned features, these televisions will also offer a Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt speaker setup on the H series and 50-watt output on the 65-inch model. All smart televisions in the H series and the S series will also come with a frameless, metal finish, and shell body finish.

All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will offer features like Smart Blue Light Reduction, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

All models of the Acer TV S series ship with Android 11 OS with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. When it comes to hardware, the 32-inch variant offers 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, while the rest of the models offer 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Within this series, the company will offer smart TVs in four sizes. The 32-inch model will come with HD resolution, while the 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch variants of the Acer TV S series and the Acer TV H series will be available with 4K UHD resolution with three years warranty.

Pricing And Availability

Acer TV S series 32-inch HD -- Rs. 14,999

Acer TV H series 43-inch UHD -- Rs. 29,999

Acer TV H series 50-inch UHD -- Rs. 34,999

Acer TV H series 55-inch UHD -- Rs. 39,999

Acer TV S series 65-inch UHD -- Rs. 64,999

All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will be available at a special introductory discount price via online e-commerce platforms.

