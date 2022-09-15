Acer Launches Two Premium Smart TVs With Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision Support; Price & Features

By
Advertisement

Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India has launched a new range of premium smart TVs in India. The company has launched two new smart TV series -- the S series and the H series with features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology.

Along with the aforementioned features, these televisions will also offer a Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt speaker setup on the H series and 50-watt output on the 65-inch model. All smart televisions in the H series and the S series will also come with a frameless, metal finish, and shell body finish.

All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will offer features like Smart Blue Light Reduction, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

All models of the Acer TV S series ship with Android 11 OS with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. When it comes to hardware, the 32-inch variant offers 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, while the rest of the models offer 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Within this series, the company will offer smart TVs in four sizes. The 32-inch model will come with HD resolution, while the 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch variants of the Acer TV S series and the Acer TV H series will be available with 4K UHD resolution with three years warranty.

Pricing And Availability

  • Acer TV S series 32-inch HD -- Rs. 14,999
  • Acer TV H series 43-inch UHD -- Rs. 29,999
  • Acer TV H series 50-inch UHD -- Rs. 34,999
  • Acer TV H series 55-inch UHD -- Rs. 39,999
  • Acer TV S series 65-inch UHD -- Rs. 64,999

All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will be available at a special introductory discount price via online e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Vivo V25 5G Launched With Dimensity 900 SoC, 44W Flash Charge; India Price, Availability

Acer Introduces Sustainability-Focused Chromebook Vero 514; Price & Features

Amazfit GTR 4 Launched in India; Claims Up to 14 Days Battery Life

Acer 43-inch UHD i-Series Smart TV (AR43AR2851UDFL) Review- Value For Money Deal

You Can Soon Hide Your Online Status on WhatsApp: Here’s How to Do It

Acer I-Series Smart TVs With UHD Displays & Android 11 Launched; Threat For Xiaomi Smart TVs?

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: Familiar Looks, Upgraded Performance

Acer Aspire 5 Notebook With 12th-Gen Core i5 Chip Comes To India; Priced Starts At Rs. 62,990

Ethereum Cuts 99.95% Energy Demands After Proof-of-stake Switch

Acer Aspire 7 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Just Costs Rs. 62,990

Oppo F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G With 30x Micro Lens Camera Launched In India: Should You Buy?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Gaming Laptop Review: Practicality Over Performance
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Acer Smart TV News
Read more...