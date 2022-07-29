Blaupunkt Anniversary Sale Offers On Flipkart: Discounts You Can Avail

By

Blaupunkt, the German brand is celebrating its anniversary in India and has announced a special anniversary sale for its fans to purchase products at a discount. The Blaupunkt anniversary sale will be hosted from August 1 to August 3 and it will let buyers get up to 40% off on a range of premium TV models ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch exclusively on Flipkart.

Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands that are exclusive to Flipkart and offers users with superior image and sound quality under a budget-friendly range. In India, the Blaupunkt TVs are designed and manufactured by SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd), which is India's largest TV manufacturer.

Blaupunkt Products In India

Initially, Blaupunkt launched the Cyber Sound 32-inch at Rs. 13,499 and it is available at Rs. 11,999. It is an HD-ready screen, which supports 40W speaker output and features two speakers. The 40-inch TV model from the company was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999 and now it is available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 and costs Rs. 15,999.

On the other hand, the 42-inch FHD TV from Blaupunkt, which was priced at Rs. 19,999 is now available for Rs. 17,999 during this sale. It runs Android TV OS with ultra-thin bezels, Surround Sound certified audio, two speakers with 40W output, 1GB of RAM and 1GB of ROM. The 43-inch Ultra HD model that was priced at Rs. 21,999 is now available for Rs. 19,999 and it runs Android 10, 8GB of ROM, 2GB of RAM, and a 50W speaker output. It comes with a bezel-less design, DTS TruSurround certified audio, four speakers, and Dolby Digital Plus.

The newly launched 43-inch TV was priced at Rs. 28,999 and will be available at a discount of Rs. 2,000 and will cost Rs. 26,999. It comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 8GB of ROM, and 1GB of RAM. The 50-inch UHD TV is a big screen model priced at Rs. 33,999 that can be priced at Rs. 31,999. It comes with Android 10, Dolby Digital Plus, four speakers, and DTS TruSurround certified audio and a 60W speaker output. Likewise, there are offers on the 55-inch bezel-less UHD TV, the 65-inch UHD TV and more.

Published On July 29, 2022
