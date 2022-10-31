Elista’s First Soundbar Brings 60W Sound Output And LED Display; Check Details

Growing sales of affordable Smart TVs have indirectly boosted sales of low-cost soundbars in India. Because most low-cost smart TVs lack a powerful sound system, an external music setup can dramatically improve your smart TV experience with a better overall audio delivery. Zebronics, Boat, JBL, Xiaomi, etc. are some popular brands that offer decent affordable soundbars in India.

A new product from the homegrown brand Elista has entered the sub-ten thousand dollar soundbar market. The company's first soundbar- MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 is touted as a perfect companion to budget smart TVs that generally lack a good sound system. Let's find out why.

Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 Key Specifications And Features

The MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has a digital amplifier and produces a 60W sound output (15W x 4), which is significantly higher than 20W and 30W sound systems on most budget smart TVs. If you have a 55-inch Smart TV with a 20W built-in sound setup, a 60W sound system can dramatically improve the sound output provided that the soundbar's drivers are tuned well and the audio doesn't distort at higher volume levels.

Moving on, Elista mentions that their first soundbar has a premium design that will add to the premium feel that users seek in their entertainment setup. The soundbar unit weighs 2.59 Kg and has dimensions of 101.0 x 11.6 x 12.5cm. You can either wall mount the soundbar unit or keep it on a cabinet near the TV unit. Elista The budget soundbar also has a 7-segment LED display that shows the user all the relevant information that they will require at any given time.

Advertisement

The MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 soundbar has multiple connecting options like Bluetooth, AUX, Coaxial, and USB connectivity. The MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 soundbar also has HDMI ARC (Arc DSP Control) to let you connect the soundbar with an HDMI cable. Elista ships its first soundbar with a remote controller for easy accessibility of all features and connectivity options. The soundbar unit also has the required physical buttons.

Originally priced at ₹ 8,999, the soundbar will be available at a MOP of ₹ 4,999 through Elista's extensive retail network and online channels such as Flipkart and Amazon.in by October 31. Let's get into the details.