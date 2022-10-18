Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs Starting At Rs. 35,999

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale will go live tomorrow, October 19, bringing in a wide range of discount deals for buyers. One such attractive deal is on Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs, making them an ideal pick for budget-conscious users. That said, Flipkart is also offering discounts on smart TVs from OnePlus, Samsung, TCL, and more.

Blaupunkt is one of the most popular audio brands, offering a wide range of products such as speakers, TWS earbuds, headphones, and smart TVs. Particularly, the Blaupunkt Google TV with QLED panels is among the premium offerings from the brand. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 will offer this TV starting from Rs. 35,999.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Features

The Blaupunkt QLED Google TV range is among the latest offerings from the brand. They are available in three sizes, up to 65-inch. Blaupunkt has brought in premium features like Dolby Atmos support with 360-degree surround sound for a theatre-like experience. The TVs also offer Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant support.

Upfront, the Blaupunkt TV range flaunts a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Digital Plus support. Blaupunkt ships the new TV range with a stand that enhances the bezel-less and air-slim design. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi along with multiple physical ports.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs Get Discount

The Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs are available in three sizes 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screens. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering these models for Rs. 35,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 62,999, respectively.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Discounts on Smart TVs

As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is offering a mega discount on many smart TVs. While the Blaupunkt QLED Google TV makes a good deal, buyers can also check out a few other options. For instance, one can also check out the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series with Ultra HD 4K screens for Rs. 30,999.

Ultimately, if you're looking for a new premium smart TV in this price range, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is the best place to head to. One can avail of additional bank discounts and cashback offers along with exchange deals, which further help reduce the price of the product.