Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV: Here’s What It Bundles For Rs. 8,999

Understanding the market for budget-friendly smart TVs, Infinix has launched a new offering - the Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV in India. This new offering is priced under Rs. 10,000 and it is touted to be the most affordable smart TV in India right now. Notably, Infinix is not new to the smart TV market as the brand has already launched a few models in the X1 and X3 series ranging from 32 inches to 43 inches.

Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV Price In India

The Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV is priced at Rs. 8,999 and it will be up for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from July 18. It has been launched in a sole Black color variant. In terms of launch offers, the latest Infinix smart TV lets buyers get a 10% discount, which is Rs. 900 on using an SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. In addition to this, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card for the purchase will get 5% cashback. These are only limited period discounts and offers.

Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV Specs, Features

When it comes to the features, the Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV features a 32-inch panel as indicated by its moniker. The screen has a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 250 nits and it is surrounded by slim bezels. For audio performance, the smart TV comes with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support.

In terms of hardware, the smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor teamed up with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space. It is pre-installed with apps such as ZEE5, Prime Video, SonyLIC, YouTube, Aaj Tak, and more. It is not an Android smart TV and it looks like it boots the company's custom-built OS.

When it comes to other features, the Infinix 32-inch Y1 Smart TV features a slew of ports, including HDMI ports, an optical port, a couple of USB ports, a LAN port, cast option and Miracast. The bundled remote comes with hotkeys (dedicated keys) for Browser, YouTube, and Prime Video.

