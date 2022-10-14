Netflix Ad-Supported Plan to Launch in November; Is it Coming to India?

Netflix seems to have sensed the growing competition in the OTT space and is trying to lure more budget-conscious customers with affordable plans. The company has announced that its ad-supported Basic plan will be available in November 2022. This low-priced ad-supported plan will be available in several countries. The streaming giant will compete against its rival Disney+ by rolling out its ad-supported plans a month in advance.

According to the official release from Netflix, the new ad-supported subscription plan will provide almost similar features as the Basic plan but there will be slight differences. A recent report by Deloitte states that users are spending more time on ad-supported plans that are priced right. That said, let's take a look at how this move will help Netflix.

Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan is Similar to Basic

As mentioned earlier, there will be slight differences compared to the Basic plan. The ad-supported plan will offer features such as personalized user experience, support for connected devices, and the ability to change or cancel the plan at any time. Netflix has decided to provide an HD viewing experience for users of the Basic with Ads and Basic plans from next month.

In addition, it has been announced that the ad-supported plan will comprise an average of four to five minutes of ads in an hour. At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during shows and films. In terms of content, it will lack movies and TV shows that have licensing restrictions and will also not let users download titles.

The Netflix ad-supported plan will be available in 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. The Basic plan with Ads will cost $6.99 (approx. Rs. 570) per month in the US and will be available from November 3. In Canada, the plan will be available from November 1 and will cost CAD 5.99 (approx. Rs. 360). In the UK, the plan will cost EUR 4.99 (approx. Rs. 400) per month. Spain will be the last market to experience the affordable ad-tier plan as it will get the same on November 10.

The introduction of the Basic with Ads plan does not bring any change to the current plans and users who want to sign up for the new plan have to go to the official Netflix website and register with their date of birth, name, and other details.

Is it Coming to India?

While there is no word on the availability of the Netflix ad-supported plan in India, it is expected to arrive in the coming months. As of now, the company offers four subscription plans in the country, including Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium, starting from Rs. 149 per month. If the ad-supported plan is launched in the country, then its pricing could be pretty much affordable as compared to the other markets. However, an official word is awaited.

Netflix Gets a Competitive Edge Over Disney+

Recently, Disney+ announced that it will launch its ad-supported plan priced at $7.99 (approx. Rs. 650) per month on December 8. In terms of comparison, Netflix offers relatively cheaper plans as compared to Disney+, which makes it gain an upper hand in terms of competition. Disney+ Hotstar is already offering its ad-supported plan in India. The monthly premium plan is priced at Rs. 299 per month, whereas the yearly premium plan is priced at Rs. 1,499.

What's the Idea Behind This Move?

Netflix will work with advertisers and help them reach the right audience. It will also ensure that ads are more relevant for consumers and will offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre such as action, drama, romance, and sci-fi. Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand.

With this move, the streaming giant will be able to make users choose either to pay higher and use the ad-free plans that will offer more benefits or pay relatively lesser and use the ad-supported plans that will also help the company generate revenue.