Philips Brings Two New Soundbars To India; Price, Specs, And Availability

Philips has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of two new soundbars -- Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 and TAB7807 3.1. The soundbars claim to offer fully immersive sound, thanks to their CH Dolby Atmos technology. Besides, the soundbars come equipped with a wireless subwoofer to provide depth to audio output. Let’s have a detailed look at the specs and pricing of the new soundbars. Philips TAB8947 Highlight Features The Philips TAB8947 soundbar packs 660W power and is backed by 3.1.2 channels with 8 integrated drivers and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. Moreover, the soundbar has Dolby Atmos compatibility which offers an immersive audio experience. Users will also be able to stream hi-res playlists through their smartphones via Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, or Bluetooth. Not just that, the soundbar also enables users to connect 4K HDR video sources for immersive gaming and movie-watching experience. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection to facilitate advanced formats like Dolby Atmos. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs and also works with Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to ask Siri to skip tracks or turn up the volume. Photo Credit: Philips

Philips TAB7807 Highlight Features

This soundbar’s 3.1 channels with 6 integrated drivers and wirelessly connecting, 8-inch powerful subwoofer claim to offer vibrant audio output. Leveraging Dolby Atmos 3.1, the soundbar reproduces depth and height to create a virtual three-dimensional surround sound.

It has two extra tweeter speakers placed at either end to broaden the reach of the audio and offer clarity. Its Stadium EQ Mode offers ambient crowd noise to make users feel like they are sitting in an actual stadium.

Users can stream their music through Bluetooth or connect via Audio-in, Optical-in, or USB. Just like the Philips TAB8947, it allows for HDMI pass-through for 4K and HDR video sources and Dolby Vision compatibility.

The Philips TAB7807 soundbar features Philips Easylink technology, which allows users to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, and volume settings on their device or soundbar using just one remote control.

Philips TAB8947, TAB7807 Soundbars Pricing And Availability

The Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807 will come with a price tag of ₹35,990 and ₹28,990 respectively. Both soundbars will be available through major online and offline stores across the country.

Besides, both soundbars pack a distinctive design, making them easy to place under or alongside a TV set. Both also feature the HDMI eARC technology so will be able to consume multimedia in formats such as Dolby Atmos. This makes them a good buy in this price segment.