Thor: Love And Thunder Coming To Disney+ Hotstar Today; Best Subscription Plans To Check Out

Marvel released the Thor: Love And Thunder movie worldwide with a splash. The popular superhero movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar starting today, September 8. The release is part of Disney+ Day today, where many other films and series will be available on the OTT platform.

Thor: Love And Thunder On Disney+ Hotstar

The Thor: Love And Thunder movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. Like most other movies on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers can watch the new Marvel movie in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will, of course, be available in English too.

Keeping the Thor legacy alive, the new Thor: Love And Thunder movie has a lot of action sequences. It involves the villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. To fight him off, Thor teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Interestingly, Foster now holds Thor's previous weapon and magical hammer, Mjolnir, and plays the role of Mighty Thor.

List Of Disney+ Hotstar Plans In India

If you're interested in Thor: Love And Thunder, you can get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for attractive rates in the country. The Disney+ Hotstar plans in India start from Rs. 299 per month for the premium plan, which is also available for Rs. 1,499 for a year. Subscribers can also check the Disney+ Hotstar Super plan for Rs. 899.

How To Get Disney+ Hotstar For Free?

There are a few tricks to get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free in India. For one, you can use Flipkart Super Coins to avail of the subscription. Select Airtel and Jio plans (postpaid and prepaid) offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. One can also check out Times Prime subscription to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar has a sleuth of content for viewers, including cricket matches and other live sports. The OTT is quite popular and is rumored to be working on an ad-based plan to drop the subscription price. Netflix is also working on a similar ad-based plan. More details of these plans are expected to surface in the coming months.

