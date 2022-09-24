Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) Visits FCC; Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) Details Revealed By FCC Listing

As per the FCC listing via GoogleChromecast.com, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) was spotted with the model number MDZ-28-AA. The listing sheds light on the device's design and specifications. As seen in the image above, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) appears to have a similar squircle shape as the first-gen streaming device while it looks quite reminiscent of the Apple TV 4K.

As its name points out, the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) will support up to 4K resolution. In addition, there will be connectivity features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) is listed on the US regulatory certification database, it is tipped to ship with all the necessary accessories. That said, its package will be bundled with an HDMI extender cable, a remote, a streaming stick, and a 5W power adapter (5V-1A).

The Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) FCC listing reveals only some key details but we can expect an official confirmation from Xiaomi to be made in the coming days or weeks. More details related to this streaming device from the Chinese brand should emerge sometime soon.

