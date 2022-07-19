AOC 24G2U 24-Inch Gaming Monitor Review: Good For The Price

AOC 24G2U Gaming Monitor Review: Design

For the asking price, the AOC 24G2U is a well-built gaming monitor with a modular screwless height adjustable and tiltable stand. The entire stand is made using metal, which gives a premium feel. And even the narrow bezels on the three sides of the display are something that makes this a modern-looking gaming monitor.

As far as I/O is concerned, the gaming monitor has a VGA port, dual HDMI 1.4 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.2. The monitor also has a 3.5mm (headphone out), and a dual 2W stereo speaker setup. Although the speakers aren't loud, they are definitely better than most monitors that don't have any speakers at all.

Overall, in terms of design, the AOC 24G2U is a well-engineered and well-designed 24-inch gaming monitor that offers plenty of connectivity options, especially considering the sub Rs. 20,000 price mark. The monitor can be used with devices like laptops, desktops, and even gaming consoles.

AOC 24G2U Gaming Monitor Review: Display

The AOC 24G2U actually comes with a 23.8-inch 1920x1080 IPS LCD TN-type panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It uses WLED backlight technology and also has Vesa HDR certification. The display has a 1ms response time, which makes it pretty much on par with the premium monitors and it also offers 123 percent sRGB color space coverage.

Keeping the specs sheet aside, the AOC 24G2U pretty bright and vibrant gaming monitor. In fact, the colors look slightly saturated, probably to please the general audience. On top of that, the monitor AOC Low Input Lag mode to further reduce the input latency.

AOC 24G2U Gaming Monitor Review: Gaming Features

The AOC 24G2U gaming monitor has a total of six gaming modes such as FPS, racing, and RTS. Depending on the type of game one can select the gaming profile to improve the picture quality and to get a much better gaming experience.

What makes this monitor really special is the AMD FreeSync Premium certification. When paired with a laptop or PC with AMD GPU, the monitor can deliver a tear-free gaming experience. This feature will also help the PC deliver constant FPS on most modern AAA titles by syncing the monitor refresh rate with the GPU.

AOC 24G2U Gaming Monitor Review: Verdict

The AOC 24G2U gaming monitor is similar to some of the similarly priced gaming monitors available in the country in terms of looks. What makes this one really special for the asking price is the 144Hz refresh rate, HDR certifications, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

While anyone can get the AOC 24G2U 24-inch monitor, users with a PC or a laptop with the AMD GPU will get the most out of this gaming monitor. For the asking price of around Rs. 17,000, the AOC 24G2U 24-inch gaming monitor just delivers the right performance and gaming-centric features.