Elista 43-Inch 4K Smart TV (LED-SU43EBA58) Review : A Promising Start

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart TV Design

The 43-inch model flaunts an all-black design with a bezel-less front. There's a noticeable chin at the bottom with a glossy black border with Elista branding embossed at the center. The built quality is good and the TV unit feels sturdy; however, for this price, Elista could have added some carbon-fiber finish to the dull black plastic finish to make the design look more premium.

Also, the 43-inch TV would have looked better with some chrome treatment on the front for its pricepoint.You can either wall-mount the TV or can keep it on a table. Elista is offering the wall-mount stand and the table stand in the box along with other essentials such as battery cells for the remote, screws, etc. to help you set up the Smart TV.

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart TV Connectivity

The 43-inch model supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (Dual-band), ALLM, and comes equipped with the most required connectivity features. The Smart TV has 3x HDMI ports and 2x USB ports. Besides, you get Bluetooth support and built-in Alexa for hands-free voice commands. Since the TV supports ALLM, it allows for smooth wireless gameplay on the big screen with input lag measuring as low as 5 ms.

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart TV Display

The 43-inch model flaunts a vibrant 4K LED display, which produces more immersive visuals than most 43-inch TVs from Chinese smart TV makers. It's a near bezel-less 10-bit panel capable of producing over a billion colors bringing out the media content alive on the 43-inch screen. The display has 400nits of peak brightness enabling good viewing angles even in a well-lit room with ample natural lighting.

The TV also has a dedicated MEMC chip to offer blur-free visuals; however, it can trigger the soap opera effect that takes away the real movie feels. For those who prefer watching movies in the way the directors intended, you should disable it.

We streamed a couple of HDR and Dolby Vision content on the OTT apps and loved the picture output. The 43-inch panel is capable of efficiently rendering the black regions during darker scenes while streaming HDR videos. The contrast ratio and color reproduction are also outstanding.

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart TV Audio

The crisp and vivid visuals on the 43-inch TV are further complemented by a pair of good-sounding speakers. The 43-inch TV gets a 20W speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio.

The speakers sound clean and are loud enough to deliver an immersive listening experience in a big bedroom or a medium-sized living room. It didn't seem necessary to connect a third-party sound system to watch sports, listen to music, or watch action movies. You can also tweak the sound output by changing the audio profile from the sound settings.

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart TV Software & Magic Remote

What truly differentiates the Elista Smart TVs from the competition are the underlying software and the unique Magic Remote controller. Unlike most Android TVs, the Elista Smart TVs run on LG's proprietary smart interface- the WebOS TV platform, which is one of the most evolved software for big-screen entertainment. LG's WebOS simplifies the TV viewing experience with its easy-to-use interface, an ecosystem of apps and utilities, and the Magic Remote controller.

The Elista Smart TV boots up with a simple home screen displaying an unobtrusive overlay of installed applications at the bottom of the screen. Another layer of apps pops up showing the content store that brings a rich library of apps and services for the smart TV.

LG's WebOS doesn't feel light on apps and utilities, in fact, it might offer some additional apps, services, and games, thus giving you a wholesome smart TV experience that one expects from a TV in 2022.

LG’s ThinQ AI Support

Another handy feature is the Home Dashboard, which is essentially a separate space on the smart TV offering a range of utilities. Powered by LG's well-known ThinQ AI service, the space lets you bind the smart TV with iOS/Android smartphones and tablets and even lets you control IoT-enabled smart devices at home such as air-purifiers, smart speakers, air-conditioners, etc. The 'Home Dashboard' also lets you check connectivity port status, storage information, and TV/Inputs data.

Magic Remote Works Like Magic

The WebOS is accompanied by a thoughtfully designed remote controller that brings the Air Mouse feature to enable easy navigation on the big screen. Instead of struggling with directional buttons, you can just hover over any part of the screen to launch apps or navigate on the virtual keypad.

The scroll wheel further makes it easy to navigate throughout the UI. Long-term Android TV users will find it extremely convenient and once you adapt to it, there's no going back.

The magic remote also offers access to the most used apps and features (Netflix, Prime Videos, Mute button, volume controls, voice assistant, etc.) with dedicated buttons. The UI doesn't lag or feel sluggish. We also didn't come across any app crashes during our testing period.