Kodak 65-inch QLED Smart TV (65MT5033) Review: Huge 65-inch QLED TV At Entry-Level Price

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TV Design

The large 65-inch TV has a standard all-black panel with extremely thin bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin at the bottom. The screen-to-body ratio remains impressive at 96%, providing you with a wide-screen viewing experience. To emphasize its relatively thin border appeal, Kodak has given this bezel-less design a unique name: Airslim.

For the asking price, the build quality is adequate. The large TV unit did not have any loose fitting or flexing issues. However, Kodak could have played around with colors or the material finish to add a premium touch to the design. Some chrome or silver finish at the bottom chin would have added a nice touch to the front fascia of the big TV. Sinceit is a large TV, you will most likely keep it in the living room. Make sure you have a large and sturdy TV cabinet to accommodate the 65-inch screen.

Free Of Cost Installation

Kodak isn't charging extra for the wall mount, which other brands should emulate. Furthermore, the company will send an engineer to install the TV within 48 hours of its delivery. The service technician will install your new television for free. You can either wall mount the large panel or keep it on a TV cabinet with the included tabletop stand. The engineer will also demonstrate the features of the television.

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TV Connectivity

The 65-inch QLED TV has got a fair share of connectivity ports. The TV panel has two USB 2.0 ports and three HDMI 3.0 ports. The second HDMI port supports eARC. You also get the headphone jack, AV Input, Antenna port, Optical port, and network connector. For wireless connectivity, the 65-inch Kodak TV features Bluetooth and Dual Band (2.4 + 5GHz) Wi-Fi. The Smart TV also features integrated Google Assistant for Chromecast video meetings and screencast functionality to wirelessly stream music, and videos and display photos from a connected Android device.

QLED TV Technology And Its Benefits

Kodak chose QLED for its new Smart TV lineup. If you're unfamiliar with QLED technology, it stands for Quantum dot LED TV and is known for having higher luminosity (peak brightness) and longer shelf life (negligible image retention) than OLED screens or traditional LCD panels. Furthermore, QLED TVs are well-known for producing higher contrast ratios as well as more dynamic and vivid colors, thanks to ultra-fine semiconductor materials (Quantum dots) of nanoscale size. These dots emit precise colored light for better light emission and vivid colors.

In short, a QLED screen outperforms competing display technologies in terms of overall visual experience. However, there are some drawbacks of an entry-level QLED panel, such as mediocre contrast ratio, which we have discussed below.

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TV Display Specifications

Kodak has unveiled its first QLED Smart TV lineup in three screen sizes, with the 65-inch panel being the largest. The Smart TVs feature 10-bit 4K QLED panels that can produce 1.1 billion colors. The TV panel has excellent brightness, though Kodak has not provided exact peak luminosity figures. The screen refreshes at 60Hz and is equipped with MEMC technology to reduce blurry images. In terms of certifications, the 65-inch QLED TV supports HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Kodak Matrix QLED Smart TV Picture Quality

The strength of the 65-inch QLED panel is its impressive brightness and vivid color reproduction. The 10-bit panel can produce more colorful and vivid visuals than the 10-bit panels found on the market's mid-range non-QLED TVs (LCDs). That said, the content streamed on the 65-inch Kodak QLED TV appears more vibrant and colorful. And, because the TV panel has a high level of brightness, the images appear more vibrant even when there is a lot of ambient light.

Contrast Ratio And Black Levels Could Have Been Better

A good QLED panel should have a high contrast ratio and deeper black levels; however, this is not the case with the TV under consideration. Our findings lead us to the only conclusion that Kodak did not use the best-in-class QLED panel on its new Smart TV line-up. Because this is an entry-level QLED TV, some cost-cutting has been done, which is fairly understandable at this price-point. Colors still pop in any lighting, but the 65-inch QLED could have aced the visuals with a better contrast ratio and deeper blacks.

Numerous Picture Settings