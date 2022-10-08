Zunpulse Zunpure Air Purifier Review: Decent Mid-Range Product Ideal For Home Use

Filter Type- Pre-Filter | Composite Carbon Cloth Filter (HEPA+Activated Carbon)

Coverage Area- 258 sq ft

Air Flow Level- 200 cu. m/hr

Filtration Process- 3-Layer (PM Matter- up to 0.1 microns, gas pollutants & microorganisms

Utility Features- Digital display, Child lock, Timer, Silent mode

Connectivity- Wi-Fi enabled, Smartphone App & Remote Controller

Power Consumption- 43 W

Weight- 5Kgs

Zunpulse Zunpure Air Purifier Design And Build Quality

The Zunpure air purifier follows a very practical design approach. Engineered by IITgraduates, the purifier unit comes in a big rectangular tower shape with air ducts positioned on the top. The front fascia has a mesh plate that houses the three discrete filters. The plate can be easily removed with a simple push from both corners. Since the clean air is pushed out from the top, make sure you don't keep anything that might obstruct the airflow.

The all-plastic build explains the light weight of the purifier, but rest assured about the quality. The Zunpure feels sturdy for its price and we didn't notice any durability-related issues with the purifier. The air purifier comes in a white color option.

LED Display Indicator And A Dedicated Remote Controller

The LED display at the top mount is a nifty addition as it offers all critical insights at just a glance. The screen informs you about the AQI levels, running mode, fan speed, connectivity status, etc. The green line indicates that the AQI levels are under control and the red signifies a high level of pollutants in the surroundings. And while there are touch capacitive buttons placed adjacent to the display, you can also use the remote controller that ships with the purifier.

The remote controller is neatly designed and has all the basic buttons to help you control the air purifier from a distance. The buttons include- Power, auto (mode), sleep, fan speed, and timer.

Zunpulse Smartphone Application Features

Like most air purifiers, the Zunpulse Zunpure needs to be set up via a smartphone companion application. The Zunpulse app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be controlled remotely. Your phone and the air-purifier unit need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network (Supports 2.4GHz) for the device setup. Once you have added the machine to your device's list, you can start accessing the features.

The air purifier also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can be controlled with just voice commands.

Covers Basics But Lacks One Important Feature

The neatly designed Zunpulse app offers the most needed features but also lacks an important one. You can remotely switch on/off the purifier, change modes, control fan speed, activate sleep mode and child lock, set a schedule, and check the air quality index; however, the AQI data is limited to PM 2.5 level in the air. The app doesn't show the AQI level of your location and also lacks the daily/weekly AQI reports feature. There is no chart section for a glance at the air quality outside and inside the premises.

This might not be a critical feature for some, but makes sense for users who like to keep a tab on the air quality (both inside and outside). A software update might add the charts/reports section in the future.

Zunpulse Zunpure Air Purifier Performance

The coverage area and the ability to trap pollutants in a given time (CADR) define the performance of any purifier. The Zunpure has an applicable area of 14-24m² (258 sq ft) and a CADR value of 200m³/h. For the uninitiated, the CADR rating specifies how quickly an air purifier can remove pollutants from the air in a room. These contaminants can be dust particles, gases, fumes, and pollens that can cause allergies.

Both these figures aren't class-defining but work well in the case of an air purifier that's currently selling for under Rs. 10,000. The coverage area of most mid-range air purifiers is less than 300 sq ft and the CADR rating varies between 200m³/h to 250m³/h. With this figure, the Zunpure is mostly effective for bedrooms, mid-size living rooms, and smaller offices.

Clean Air Inside A Room Rather Quickly

We tested the air purifier in a decently sized bedroom and even a big living space and it performed admirably well. During the Dussehra evening, the air quality was extremely bad outside and the air purifier took less than 20-minutes to bring the AQI levels under green with the auto mode. The auto mode makes some noise until the air quality is under breathable levels.

During normal days, when the AQI wasn't that bad, the air purifier took just two to three minutes to clean the air inside a bedroom or in a mid-size living space. This is with the auto mode and if you want a silent operation, you can keep the machine running in the night mode, which takes longer to clean the same area but does it silently. If you are wondering, what is this air purifier cleaning from the room; it is the harmful particulate matter (0.1 microns size), smoke fumes, and microorganisms.

Zunpulse Zunpure Filter Life And Replacement

The air purifier has a three-layer filtration process. It uses a combination of composite carbon cloth filter (HEPA + Activated carbon), which sits behind the primary filter. The filter life largely varies depending on the machine's running time and the air quality at a specified location. Even in the worse cases, one filter set should usually last anywhere between six months to nine months.

The app shows the remaining filter life and you can replace it easily at home. Surprisingly, Zunpulse hasn't mentioned any details on the filter pricing. We will update the review once we have the correct information.In case the air purifier has a malfunction or any hardware-related issue, you can reach out to Zunpulse customer service support. The support team will resolve the software issues remotely and in case of any hardware issues, Zunpulse will provide a replacement for the faulty product. The brand also informed us that the service team offers repair of the defective parts and simply replaces the product if the repair process doesn't solve the issue.

Verdict

The Zunpulse Zunpure is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 8,990, which makes it a value-for-money air purifier for home and office use. The air purifier has a neat design and packs features that make it fairly smart and easily accessible for anyone. It cleans the air effectively and can be controlled remotely from anywhere in the world with just a smartphone app. If you are planning to buy a budget air purifier, the Zunpure is worth considering.