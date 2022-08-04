Apple iOS 16: How To Add Multiple Stops In Apple Maps

At its WWDC 2022 event, Apple introduced the all-new iOS 16 for the iPhones. During its presentation, Apple showcased the new iOS 16 interface, improved features, and an array of customizations and utilities coming to eligible iPhones.

The option to add multiple stops in the default Maps app is one such anticipated feature, which should make daily commute easier for users. With iOS 16, users will be able to add up to 15 different stops to Maps. This will help them decide on a better transit route while planning trips.

Have you been wondering how to include those additional stops with your destinations on Apple Maps, follow the below-mentioned steps?

Step 1: Search for the first destination on Maps. Notably, you will only be able to add multiple stops if you select the driving direction option. For other modes of transit/ transportation including bikes, public transport, or walking, you won't be able to add extra stops.

Step 2: Use either the search bar to add the first stop or locate the place on the Maps.

Step 3: Click on the direction arrow painted in blue placed right below the location.

Step 4: Now, select the Add stop option present above the list of the routes.

Step 5: Repeat steps 2 to 5 to add the next stops. The maximum number of stops that you can add on Maps is 15.

Step 6: If you wish to rearrange your stops, simply tap on the three lines on the required stop and drag it up or down.

It is worth mentioning that you can share the directions from an Apple Mac to an iPhone or with your contacts. Simply click on the 'Share button' and select the contact to share the directions.

The iOS 16 beta build is already out for users to experience the new features with eligible iPhone models.

The list of eligible iPhone models includes- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), and the upcoming iPhone 14-series.

