Google Maps Now Lets You Check Air Quality In Your Area: Heres How To Check It

Air pollution is one of the biggest threats to the environment and human health. The changing weather, smog, and festive crackers contribute to air pollution. Poor air quality can harm one's healthy significantly, especially if the person is already suffering from respiratory issues such as asthma. Google Maps has introduced a feature that lets you check the air quality in your area.

While it is recommended that people should not go outdoors when the quality of the air is bad, this is not possible at all times. The new feature has been added to Google Maps to help people check the current air quality index of any location.

Google Maps' Air Quality Tracker Feature

The dedicated tool on Google Maps lets users check the air quality index in an area. One can use this feature to track the air quality of the place they reside in or want to visit. It will let you get an overview of your environment and plan your outdoor activities.

This new Google Maps feature is available on both the Android and iOS versions of the app. With this feature, you can make informed decisions based on the quality of air outside and stay safe by either wearing a mask or staying indoors. Though there are personal air purifiers out there in the market, this feature will be more useful whenever it is needed.

How to Check Air Quality on Google Maps

Let's take a look at the step-by-step guide to checking air quality on Google Maps using a smartphone.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Search for the location you want to check or tap on the target button to check the air quality of the current location.

Step 3: After setting up the location, tap on the layers button at the top right corner of the display.

Step 4: You will get options for the types of Maps and details of the same.

Step 5: Tap on the 'Air Quality' option under the Map details section.

That's it! Google will show the air quality of the specific location available from the National Air Quality Index.