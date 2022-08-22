How To Apply For Driving Licence Online In India

A driving licence is an important document in India as it legally allows you to drive a vehicle. To obtain a driving licence, you need to go through a process and get the licence after due diligence. If you want to get a driver's licence in India, then you should first get a learning driving licence before the permanent one.

You can apply for the licence online or offline, at your convenience. Here, we will detail how to apply for a learner's driving licence online without leaving your home by following the steps below. Keep in mind that though you apply for a learner's licence online, you have to go through the process offline to get your licence. Also, it is important to be at least 18 years of age and be aware of traffic rules and regulations. You also have to possess valid documents to provide your age and other meet requirements.

How To Apply Driving Licence Online In India

After meeting all these requirements, here are the steps to apply for a driving licence online.

Step 1: Go to the official government website https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/.

Step 2: Now, go to 'Online Services' and click on Driving Licence Related Services.

Step 3: Choose the state you reside in.

Step 4: Now, you need to choose the option 'Learner's Licence Application'.

Step 5: Read the guidelines listed here carefully and fill in your personal details.

Step 6: You will be asked to key in your mobile number and Aadhaar number.

Step 7: Fill in the learner's licence application form and upload the documents that are required.

Step 8: Choose the date for the test and make the payment.

If your state's learner's licence application is completely online, then you have to pick the Aadhaar authentication option as you apply for the document. You need not go to the RTO to apply for the learner's licence. Notably, in Uttar Pradesh, you can get the learner's licence without visiting an RTO and give the test online. In Delhi, individuals need not visit an RTO and get their licence while they sit in the comfort of their homes.

