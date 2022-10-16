Amazon Gift Card Balance; How to Check it on Smartphone and PC

Amazon offers a convenient way to send gifts to someone in the form of gift cards. It is an easy way to make quick purchases or to budget Amazon purchases. The online retailer lets you reload the gift cards at any time and the balance will be ready to use for a quick checkout.

Usually, Amazon displays the gift balance at the time of checkout to make it easy to know the amount of money left and use the same for the purchase. Irrespective of the reason, here are some steps that will show you how to check your Amazon gift balance on a PC or smartphone and reload the same.

How to Check Amazon Gift Card Balance on Smartphone

To check the Amazon gift card balance on your mobile, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Amazon mobile app.

Step 2: Click on the menu icon with three horizontal lines at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Now, click on Settings and scroll through the list of options to find the Amazon Pay section.

Step 4: Click on it and tap on the 'Add Gift Card to your balance' option.

Now, you will see the available Amazon Gift and Credits balance at the top right corner of the screen. You can also add a new gift card or directly add some amount of your choice to this balance.

How to Check Amazon Gift Card Balance on PC

To check the Amazon gift card balance on your PC or laptop, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Amazon India website on the web browser.

Step 2: Tap on the Accounts & Lists option at the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, you need to tap on Amazon Pay Balance.

Step 4: Add the gift card to your account.

You will see the Gifts and Credits available on your Amazon account.

Earlier, Amazon had a different tab to check the gift balance. Now, the online retailer has merged the Amazon Pay balance and Gift balance. Whatever you add to your account, be it a gift card or a specific amount, the same will be displayed in one tab under the 'Gifts and Credits' section.