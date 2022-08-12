Paytm is one of the country's first digital wallet/UPI apps. The platform, which is used by millions of smartphone users in India, has expanded its wings with numerous features over the last few years. Paytm's newest feature will allow train commuters to check live train status directly within the app. Yes, you read that right. Paytm has now added a new feature that allows passengers to check the PNR status as well as the live train running status of their train.

Moreover, Paytm has also mentioned that users can now check the platform number on which the train is arriving.

If you find checking the PNR status or the live train running status a hassle via IRTC or any other dedicated app, Paytm is making it easier for you with this new option. All you need is the Paytm app installed on your smartphones and an active internet connection to get all the updates related to your journey and the train. If you are interested in knowing the steps to do so, read on below:

Steps To Check Live Train Status Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your devices.

Step 2: In the search bar, type Train Status.

Step 3: A new window will open up. It will be the Paytm Travel Services page from where you can also check the status of buses and flights besides the trains.

Step 4: Select the Trains option.

Step 5: You will now see a bunch of options including Train Calendar, Live Train Status, and PNR Status. Tap on the Train Status option.

Step 6: Another window will open up where you would need to enter the train name/ number.

Step 7: Choose the boarding station in the next step.

Step 8: Check if the boarding date selected is correct. If not so, make the corrections and then proceed to the next step.

Step 9: Tap on Check Live Status option.

Step 10: You will now get the live train running status on the Paytm app on your respective smartphones.

If in case you want to check the PNR status then repeat until step five as above and select the PNR status option instead of the Train Status option. Enter the train number and you will get the PNR status of the train on your screen.

