How to Pre-Book Products At Re. 1 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The festival season is around the corner and there is a slew of deals and discounts across product categories on Amazon as a part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, which will debut on September 23. Amazon India has partnered with SBI to provide an instant discount of 10% on using an SBI card for the purchase. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10% discount on the orders during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

While this sale will be live for Prime members from September 22, Amazon has announced that consumers can pre-order products for a fee of Re. 1. The amount will be refunded after making the purchase. Here's how you can pre-book products ahead of the sale. One can book only select products using this pre-booking offer.

How to Pre-Book Products During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

From today, you can pre-book either single or multiple products by paying the related fee starting from Re. 1. Once the pre-booking is done, you can easily purchase the product by choosing any mode of payment at your convenience.

Before making the final payment, in the redemption window, your prepaid amount will be refunded to your Amazon Pay Balance account. You can cancel the pre-booking anytime from the product details page on Amazon. To cancel, you need to go to the product listing page, click on manage the pre-booking link, and hit 'Cancel'. You will be prompted to verify the choice by clicking 'Yes' and the order will be canceled.

One can book only select products using this pre-booking offer. For instance, one can pre-book the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition for Rs. 999. There are some popular smartphones, laptops, and accessories that can also be pre-booked. Other products available for pre-booking for Re. 1 include the Blaupunkt BTW15 TWS, Noise Plus 2 Max, and the Portronics Sound Slick IV 120W soundbar.