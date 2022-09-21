How to Pre-Book Products At Re. 1 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Advertisement

The festival season is around the corner and there is a slew of deals and discounts across product categories on Amazon as a part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, which will debut on September 23. Amazon India has partnered with SBI to provide an instant discount of 10% on using an SBI card for the purchase. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10% discount on the orders during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

While this sale will be live for Prime members from September 22, Amazon has announced that consumers can pre-order products for a fee of Re. 1. The amount will be refunded after making the purchase. Here's how you can pre-book products ahead of the sale. One can book only select products using this pre-booking offer.

How to Pre-Book Products During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

From today, you can pre-book either single or multiple products by paying the related fee starting from Re. 1. Once the pre-booking is done, you can easily purchase the product by choosing any mode of payment at your convenience.

Before making the final payment, in the redemption window, your prepaid amount will be refunded to your Amazon Pay Balance account. You can cancel the pre-booking anytime from the product details page on Amazon. To cancel, you need to go to the product listing page, click on manage the pre-booking link, and hit 'Cancel'. You will be prompted to verify the choice by clicking 'Yes' and the order will be canceled.

Related: Amazon Offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Other Phones

One can book only select products using this pre-booking offer. For instance, one can pre-book the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition for Rs. 999. There are some popular smartphones, laptops, and accessories that can also be pre-booked. Other products available for pre-booking for Re. 1 include the Blaupunkt BTW15 TWS, Noise Plus 2 Max, and the Portronics Sound Slick IV 120W soundbar.

Advertisement
More AMAZON News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Other Phones

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Is the iPhone 12 Worth Buying for Under Rs. 40,000?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss

Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Leak; Here’s When It Will Happen

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Teased; Exciting Discounts On Realme, Apple, Poco Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starting Soon: Can You Get iPhone 14 At Discount?

Amazon Redmi A1 Quiz Answers: Play And Win The Smartphone For Free

Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite Quiz Answers; Here’s A Chance To Win Rs. 10,000

Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale 2022: Best Discounts On Realme Phones And Accessories For Ganesh Chaturthi

Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon To Testify On Anti-Competitive Practices Before Parliamentary Panel
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: amazon news how to
Published On September 21, 2022
Read more...