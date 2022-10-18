Instagrams New Age Verification Feature Comes to India: Here’s How it Works

Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, has just introduced the updated age verification feature in India. As per Instagram's blog post, the tool will validate the user's age when they claim to be 18 years of age or older. Instagram is known for its emphasis on users' safety and the rollout of this age verification feature aligns with the same.

This feature was initially tested with teenagers in the US earlier this year. Now, the age verification feature is available for users in Brazil and India. The blog post confirmed that the company is in plans to roll out this age verification feature to the UK and EU by the end of this year.

Removes Social Vouching

To make some improvements, the platform will remove Social Vouching as an option to verify the user's age. Notably, the social vouching function lets users inquire about their mutual followers to know if they are of a certain age or not. If an underaged Instagram user in India wants to change their date of birth to 18 or above, then the person has to verify their age.

Until now, there were three options to verify the age of an Instagram user, including uploading a photo ID document, asking mutual friends to verify their age, and recording a selfie video. By removing the social vouching feature, users are left with two options to verify their age.

How Does Instagram Age Verification Tool Work?

For Instagram to determine if a user is 18 years of age or older, the user has to provide a photo ID or shoot a video selfie. Meta, the parent company of the platform, has entered into a partnership with Yoti, a UK-based digital identity verification service provider. This partnership will verify users' IDs by analyzing their video selfies.

To take a video selfie, users of Instagram have to follow the on-screen instructions. Following the same, Meta will send the video selfies to Yoti for identification using its AI-based software that has been trained carefully. After the completion of the age estimation process depending on the user's facial traits, the UK company will remove the photo and Meta will do the process. As per Meta, the algorithm can determine only the person's age.