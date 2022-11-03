Researchers Create Rocket Fuel From Lunar Soil; Why It Matters?

A team of Chinese scientists claims to have created rocket fuel by using actual lunar regolith. They converted the moon soil samples into a source of oxygen and rocket fuel, which could be a huge leap in space exploration. This will also help astronauts fuel up their spacecraft for the return journey from the Moon without having to carry the fuel from Earth.

The team learned that lunar soil samples work as a catalyst to convert carbon dioxide and water from the bodies of the astronauts and the Moon’s atmosphere into oxygen and methane. They have detailed their research in a paper published in National Science Review.

Stretching Lunar Exploration Missions

This efficient extraterrestrial system that produces fuel and oxygen can be a great tool to facilitate the efforts of setting up human civilizations beyond our planet.

"In situ resource utilization of lunar soil to achieve extraterrestrial fuel and oxygen production is vital for the human to carry out Moon exploitation missions," said lead author Yujie Xiong. "Considering that there are limited human resources at extraterrestrial sites, we proposed to employ the robotic system to perform the whole electrocatalytic CO2 conversion system setup."

This also suggests that humans now have a better chance of carrying out longer-duration explorations of the Moon in the coming years.

A Big Hurdle Stands In The Way

According to the latest study, which takes cues from previous research that suggests lunar soil is capable of generating fuel and oxygen, this process can be carried out by uncrewed systems without requiring any assistance from astronauts.

For their research, the team used samples extracted from China’s Chang’e-5 mission. It was also the first lunar soil sample brought to Earth since 1976. The soil worked efficiently as a catalyst.

However, liquifying carbon dioxide is the biggest hurdle that stands in the way. Due to the Moon’s cold atmosphere, the gas will need a great amount of heat, according to a New Scientist report.

NASA’s Lunar Ambitions

Speaking of other machines that will make lunar exploration easy for astronauts, NASA is building a new lunar rover that will be capable of carrying astronauts from one place to another on uneven lunar terrain without breaking a sweat. The rover will also be able to spin, drive sideways, and even climb foot-tall rocks.

The space agency has compared the rover to a recreational vehicle (RV). While a lot of complex engineering has gone into the creation of the rover, it will be easy to maneuver through the Moon’s surface with the help of a joystick for basic movements.